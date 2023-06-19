2023 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 12 runners will line up for the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, the opening contest of Royal Ascot. The prestigious Group 1, run over a mile, kicks off five fantastic days of the royal meeting and will be shown live on ITV and Sky Sports Racing. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .
2.30 Ascot, Tuesday, Queen Anne Stakes racecard and betting
Impressive record (5-6) on going softer than good, including two French Group 1 wins (7f/1m) as a two-year-old and Listed success at Haydock (7f) on latest outing; only 1-7 on good/firmer, the win gained at mere novice level; underfoot conditions aside, faces a tough task on ratings back at the top level.
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Hector Crouch
Forecast odds: 40-1
Has form figures of 113 since being gelded, winning a couple of major all-weather prizes then a good third behind Modern Games and Chindit in the Lockinge back on grass; however, now 0-4 at Group 1 level and needs further progress if he's to record a first turf success since landing the Coventry on this card in 2021.
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 33-1
All turf starts on good ground; ran very well in last year's Classic Trial at Sandown (1m2f) but failed to get home back over that course and distance on latest start; good second to Chindit in the Listed Queen Anne Stakes Trial here on most recent mile attempt; that effort augurs well for today and he's still comparatively unexposed having raced only five times; interesting.
Trainer: David Simcock
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 20-1
Acts on good to firm and good to soft ground; has won several notable prizes; only an eight-length fourth in this race 12 months ago; posted a career-best RPR, as well as showing an aggressive side, in this year's Lockinge where he tried to bite Modern Games when headed (still finished a good second); that bare form puts him in the mix but he's no certainty to go one better (now 0-8 at Group 1 level).
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Pat Dobbs
Forecast odds: 10-1
Yet to race on ground firmer than good; has form figures of 1222 on soft/good to soft, including a neck second behind Inspiral in last year's Jacque le Marois and similarly close second in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp (1m1f) on latest start; behind several of these rivals in his other two races, both on good going, this season; ideally needs appreciable rain.
Trainer: David Simcock
Jockey: Jamie Spencer
Forecast odds: 20-1
Has failed to score since his productive two-year-old campaign that included two Group 2 wins; posted a huge effort, beaten narrowly having made the running, in the St James's Palace Stakes on this card 12 months ago; however, can be opposed on the balance of this year's form, which includes defeats behind several of these opponents the last twice.
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 33-1
High-class globetrotter who is a top-flight winner in four countries, most recently landing the Lockinge at Newbury (mile, good) where he swept past Chindit in the last half-furlong and took his overall Group/Grade 1 form figures to 1135212121; unraced on heavy, acts on any other ground; very reliable performer who holds rock-solid and leading claims.
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 7-4jf
Acts on any ground; has been frustrating at times; 2-3 since wearing blinkers, the wins gained from the front in Group 2 events at Newmarket where he has a particularly good record; only fifth in the Lockinge returned to a bigger field and he's yet to score in a race that has more than seven runners; again doesn't have the ideal scenario.
Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 16-1
Yet to race on ground worse than good to yielding; champion two-year-old in 2021 and bagged Classic honours in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last term; had wind surgery prior to finishing three-length second (below best) behind Mutasaabeq, who had the run of the race, at Newmarket on 2023 reappearance; likely to get a better tactical scenario in this contest and he's one of the main contenders based on past achievements.
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 11-2
Oldest horse in the field; formerly a very useful miler and ran respectably (finished fifth) in this contest two years ago; however, has registered last four wins over 7f; down the field in good races at Riyadh (7f) and Meydan (6f) this year; returned to home soil, this high-mileage seven-year-old is readily opposed back up in distance.
Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 66-1
Frankel colt who isn't fully exposed, despite a Group 2 defeat at Longchamp when last seen 262 days ago; has done his winning in small-field events at Haydock and the most recent was a fairly weak Group 3, therefore has something to find and prove in this scenario; however, could perform well as he's lightly raced and remains open to further improvement.
Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Neil Callan
Forecast odds: 25-1
Highly talented filly whose only two defeats can be excused to some extent, latest in the 2022 QEII when hindered by a very tardy start; 6-6 otherwise, notably a very impressive performance in the Coronation Stakes at this meeting last year when making a belated reappearance after missing the 1,000 Guineas due to an interrupted preparation; beat Light Infantry in the Marois later in the summer; acts on good to firm and good to soft ground (unraced on soft/heavy); strongly respected on seasonal debut, bearing in mind her dazzling display here 12 months ago.
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 7-4jf
By Steve Boow
Having posted her biggest performance when fresh at this meeting last year, top-notch filly INSPIRAL holds very persuasive claims back here on her seasonal debut. Judged on ratings and other factors, the Charlie Appleby-trained colts Modern Games (second choice) and Native Trail look the biggest threats. At bigger odds, the lightly raced four-year-olds Cash and Triple Time are interesting types who could well improve on their bare ratings and get seriously involved.
Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday
'She can gatecrash the party and 25-1 looks too big' - our experts provide their best bets for Royal Ascot
2023 Queen Anne Stakes: assessing the top contenders for the Royal Ascot curtain-raiser
Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more