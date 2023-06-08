2023 Gold Cup: assessing the top contenders for the feature contest on day three of Royal Ascot

The Gold Cup (4.20 Ascot, June 22) is on the horizon and this year’s running of the world-famous Group 1 looks wide open. Here we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top . . .

Form: 4212-1

Strengths: He claimed the Ascot Stakes at this meeting last year and followed up with a wide-margin Listed success at Sandown, where he looked like a potential staying star of the future.

He had a couple of ding-dong battles with Trueshan at the end of last season but appeared to have improved past that rival when running out an impressive winner of the Sagaro Stakes on his seasonal reappearance here last month.

That victory took his Ascot form figures to 121 and the extra half-mile at the royal meeting could bring further improvement.

Coltrane (Oisin Murphy) wins the Sagaro Stakes Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: He could only finish fourth on his only previous run at Group 1 level.

Odds: 7-2f

What they say

Andrew Balding, trainer: “We were thrilled with the way he won at Ascot [Sagaro Stakes]. It was obvious we didn’t need to be running again before the Gold Cup because there’s a busy time after that as well so hopefully, if we can get him there in the same form, he should have a great chance.”

Coltrane 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

Form: 1417-2

Strengths: He showcased strong staying attributes when running down Zechariah in the 1m6f Queen’s Vase at this meeting last year.

He claimed Classic glory in the St Leger later that season and following that a Cup campaign at four was mooted.

He bounced back from a heavy defeat in the Long Distance Cup with a pleasing second in the 1m6f Yorkshire Cup last month. That run should have teed him up nicely for a tilt at this prize and he is expected to improve for the greater stamina test.

Eldar Eldarov (David Egan) wins the St Leger at Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: There is a suspicion ease in the ground suits him best; therefore, the recent dry spell may not have been welcomed.

Odds: 4-1

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer: “We always felt he'd get the Gold Cup distance. Put a line through his run at Ascot last October on heavy ground, which was his first try beyond this [1m6f] trip. Every time he's run over a mile and six he's looked like he's only just getting going and you'd think the Gold Cup would suit him. We look forward to that.”

Eldar Eldarov 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Roger Varian

Form: 461-16

Strengths: She put up some fine performances in defeat in top races last season before deservedly getting her head in front in a Curragh Group 3 last October.

She was nominated as a potential Gold Cup horse by trainer Aidan O’Brien after stablemate Kyprios was ruled out through injury, and she did little to dispel that theory when bolting up in the Vintage Crop at Navan on her reappearance.

Shapes as though she will benefit from a stiff stamina test and seems to handle a variety of ground.

Emily Dickinson wins the Listed Vintage Crop Stakes under Ryan Moore Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Weaknesses: She consistently came up short at this level last season and needs to bounce back from an odds-on defeat at Leopardstown last time.

Odds: 7-1

What they say

Aidan O’Brien, trainer: “We think she stays very well and we're excited to see what she might be able to do in a Gold Cup over a trip like that. She's on track for the race and everybody is very happy with her.”

Emily Dickinson 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Form: 114-1

Strengths: She caught the eye when coming from last to first to land a Listed race at York last August.

She stepped forward on that when second past the post in the St Leger although was subsequently demoted to fourth having been deemed to have caused interference.

She reappeared with a Group 3 victory in the 1m4f Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury where she looked well worth trying over a staying trip.

Haskoy (Frankie Dettori, right) beats Israr and Bolshoi Ballet (centre) in the Al Rayyan Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: She is by far the least experienced of those towards the head of the betting and may find this too demanding a test at this stage of her career.

Odds: 8-1

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer: “Haskoy will stay and I'd be pretty confident she'd stay the Gold Cup trip. She wasn't stopping in the St Leger and I feel her pedigree is stamina-laden. She switched off well today [Newbury, May 20] considering how well she was and I'm really pleased.”

Haskoy 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ralph Beckett

How about the remainder?

Willie Mullins has plundered plenty of top races on the Flat in recent years and he could run Echoes In Rain . Twice a winner at the highest level over hurdles, this mare has not been seen on the Flat since finishing a close second in last season’s Irish Cesarewitch. That form suggests that she has a little bit to find with the best of these rivals.

Subjectivist ran out a ready winner of this race in 2021 and stepped forward on a belated reappearance effort when third in the Dubai Gold Cup last time. He’d have obvious claims if returning to somewhere near his best form.

The globetrotting Broome finished five lengths clear of Subjectivist when winning the Dubai Gold Cup earlier this year and looked disadvantaged by the drop back to 1m6f at York last time. He won the Hardwicke Stakes at this meeting last year.

Trueshan has been a late withdrawal from the last two Gold Cups due to fast ground. Conditions are likely to be against him once again and he hasn’t looked the force of old in two runs so far this season. The John and Thady Gosden-trained Courage Mon Ami is 3-3 but takes big step up in trip and class.

Verdict

Coltrane was not far off the top level in the staying division last season and with his main rivals now absent or out of form he can stamp his class on this field. The six-year-old has an excellent record on good to firm ground so the dry forecast will not inconvenience him and returning to the 2m4f Gold Cup trip looks a plus. Broome has more to offer over this distance, and like the selection, he was a winner at this meeting last year. He rates the main danger.

Coltrane 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

Gold Cup (4.20 Royal Ascot, June 22)

William Hill: 11-4 Eldar Eldarov, 3 Coltrane, 11-2 Emily Dickinson, 7 Haskoy, 8 Courage Mon Ami, 10 Broome, Subjectivist, Yibir, 12 bar

