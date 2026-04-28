Which of these red-hot favourites should you back or avoid in the Grade 1 races at the Punchestown festival?

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4.50 Tuesday: Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase

Odds: 6-4

The six-year-old edged out well-fancied stablemate Final Demand in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival last time, proving himself adept over this trip.

His chase debut success came at Punchestown and, aside from unseating in the Scilly Isles at Sandown, it has been a glowing season.

There’s no reason why this won't end in another success.

Verdict: Back

Kitzbuhel 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

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4.50 Wednesday: Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race

Odds: 2-1

Bambino Fever won the bumper at the Cheltenham Festival before following up in this, and The Mourne Rambler is a general 2-1 favourite to do the same for trainer Noel Meade. It's a trend that has been seen plenty of times over the years.

Favourites have performed well in this race over the past decade, although there have also been a few surprises.

With Willie Mullins training seven of the last nine winners it would be unwise to ignore any of his runners, and therefore it might be worth taking on the favourite.

Verdict: Avoid

The Mourne Rambler 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mr D G Lavery Tnr: Noel Meade

6.05 Thursday: Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle

Odds: 7-4

Gordon Elliott saddles Teahupoo in search of a third straight victory in this race, and there’s little to suggest he won’t come out on top.

The nine-year-old comfortably beat Bob Olinger by seven lengths in the Christmas Hurdle over this trip, although he was then below par when only sixth in the Stayers’ Hurdle, where Bob Olinger fared better in third.

They meet again here but Teahupoo is taken to land the spoils at a track he loves.

Verdict: Back

Teahupoo 18:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

6.00 Friday: Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle

Odds: 8-13

Paul Townend made the right call when choosing King Rasko Grey among the Willie Mullins runners in the Turners, with the six-year-old outrunning his 11-1 odds to score by two and a half lengths.

The ground at Punchestown should suit on just his third start over hurdles, but at such a skinny price there looks to be better each-way value elsewhere in the field.

Verdict: Avoid

King Rasko Grey 18:00 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

6.40 Friday: Boodles Champion Hurdle

Odds: 4-9

Willie Mullins' popular mare, a course winner by a remarkable 19 lengths in the Morgiana at the start of the season, is sure to shine here.

She proved herself when toughing it out in the Champion Hurdle at the festival against geldings, and her season looks set to end on a high.

Verdict: Back

Lossiemouth 18:40 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

4.15 Saturday: SBK Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle

Odds: Evens

Wodhooh is a talented mare who has only been beaten by Lossiemouth since last season and the better ground is likely to suit at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott's six-year-old won her first Grade 1 in the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, beating Jade De Grugy by a length. The latter won this race last year and the pair look set to clash again, but the reliable Wodhooh is taken to come out on top.

Verdict: Back

Wodhooh 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Read these next:



6.30 Punchestown: 'I think this track suits him better' - Barry Connell unconcerned by tactics as Marine Nationale tackles Willie Mullins quartet

4.50 Punchestown: 'I'm quietly confident' - who fancies their chances of taking down the flamboyant Brown Advisory hero?

4.15 Punchestown: 'He has to go and do it now' - Gordon Elliott holds the aces in Grade 1 novice, but which of his three has the best claims?

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