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'We're taking over a nice team' - Harry Derham has Grade 1s in his sights as he guns for more Punchestown festival success
Harry Derham is putting the finishing touches to his Punchestown festival squad, spearheaded by Grade 1 contender Le Frimeur, as he bids for more success at the five-day meeting.
Ascending Lark struck for the trainer in the Listed Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle at last year's meeting and Derham is pleased to be able to prepare another strong team for the trip to Ireland.
He said: "The three big spring festivals are Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown, and that's where you want runners. So far, I've only had a winner at the latter. It's a fantastic track, they look after you well, and it's nice ground. We're taking over a nice team."
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Published on inPunchestown festival
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