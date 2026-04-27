Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:10 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:10 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Punchestown festival
premium

'We're taking over a nice team' - Harry Derham has Grade 1s in his sights as he guns for more Punchestown festival success

Harry Derham: came out on top in an exciting finish to the feature handicap chase at Kempton
Harry Derham: will have a good team going to IrelandCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Harry Derham is putting the finishing touches to his Punchestown festival squad, spearheaded by Grade 1 contender Le Frimeur, as he bids for more success at the five-day meeting. 

Ascending Lark struck for the trainer in the Listed Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle at last year's meeting and Derham is pleased to be able to prepare another strong team for the trip to Ireland.

He said: "The three big spring festivals are Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown, and that's where you want runners. So far, I've only had a winner at the latter. It's a fantastic track, they look after you well, and it's nice ground. We're taking over a nice team."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lambourn correspondent

Published on inPunchestown festival

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inPunchestown festival
more inPunchestown festival