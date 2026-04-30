'We'll try to do it all again next year' - back-to-back La Touche wins for Busselton as Enda Bolger gains a record-extending 15th race success

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Enda Bolger returned to familiar surroundings as he led his representative Busselton back into the winner’s enclosure following a second consecutive success in the historic La Touche Cup, and in the process marking a first win in the race for the king of the banks since 2018.

Joseph O’Brien was responsible for Busselton’s success last year, but this time round it was Bolger who earned the plaudits, as the 7-2 chance provided the Limerick trainer with a record-extending 15th win in the cross-country contest on his stable debut.

Bolger was quick to give credit to Busselton’s former handler following the win. “Joseph and his team had everything done with this horse,” he said. “We didn’t have to do any schooling with him.

"If you gave me money to go out and get a La Touche winner, Busselton wouldn’t be one of them. He’s only about 15.3, but then Darragh [O’Keeffe] sits into him so well and they're a great combination.

“We’ll try to do it all again next year. I think there’s still more in him. He’s still only nine.”

Darragh O'Keeffe after Busselton's Punchestown win Credit: Seb Daly (Sportsfile via Getty Images)

O’Keeffe was prominent throughout, and although a duo of challengers emerged behind jumping the final flight, Busselton was always doing enough to get home in front. The win was the second leg of a quickfire double for O’Keeffe after his earlier victory aboard Adrienne, and brought him to within four winners of current leading rider Jack Kennedy.

“I’m delighted to ride a winner for Enda,” O’Keeffe said. “He’s been massive for my career. This has been the plan. Enda said to me a while ago, ‘This lad will win the La Touche’, so it’s brilliant. It’s a great winner to get.”

Double for Donagh

Irish Grand National-winning jockey Donagh Meyler is having the season of his life. He bagged a brace of Listed handicap contests aboard well-backed favourites here, adding to his festival win aboard Quinto Do Lago on Wednesday.

Meyler got the first of his successes when timing the run of 6-1 favourite Blue Mosque to perfection and get up with half a length to spare in the 2m7½f Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle for Noel Meade. Meyler saved ground all the way and was in amongst the hustle and bustle of the big field throughout.

“I was standing beside my nephew, and I said to him, ‘We’ll need a tin opener to get out of where we are.’ But Donagh got the tin opener working,” Meade said.

Providing an update on Champion Bumper winner The Mourne Rambler after he finished second in Wednesday's Grade 1 bumper, Meade said: “Things didn’t work out for him. He got bumped and battered around. Without blaming anybody, you could say he was an unlucky loser. I’m not saying that Declan [Lavery] did that much wrong or anything, but things could have worked out differently.”

Come Walk With Me: in a league of his own Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The winning rider's double was completed when an 11lb rise failed to stop Come Walk With Me from following up on his super impressive Fairyhouse victory in the 2m½f Frontline Security Handicap Chase for trainer Edward Cawley. He was simply in another league to his rivals as he coasted home under Meyler to win by eight lengths.

Meyler said: “He’s what you want in a racehorse. He has every attribute.”

Local win for Walsh

A delighted Ted Walsh welcomed back Adrienne after her win in the 2m½f Listed Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle at odds of 15-2 under Darragh O’Keeffe.

“You couldn’t put a price on a day like today," Walsh said. "When you’re as far into [life] as I am, you’d want to enjoy every day. If she never wins again she’s won on the right day here at Punchestown.”

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