Top hunter chasers Wonderwall and Its On The Line battle it out in tight finish that thrills massive Punchestown crowd

Last week's Punchestown festival lived up to expectations, featuring top-drawer performances in the Grade 1 races, competitive racing across the board, fine weather, good jumping ground and big crowds.

Friday's attendance of 43,572 made more noise than I have ever heard at Punchestown. We gave them their money's worth, I hope, in a thrilling battle for the Uniquely Champion Hunters Chase between Wonderwall, ridden by Rob James, and my mount Its On The Line.

Bidding to win the race for the fourth consecutive year, Its On The Line went down fighting, failing by only a neck. As always, he gave his all. It was a gallant defeat, and the distance was the same as when the same horse denied us in last year's championship race at Cheltenham.