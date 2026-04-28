Thank you and goodbye

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend after winning the Champion Chase with Il Etait Temps Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

What a cracking start to the Punchestown Festival.

Willie Mullins again takes the headlines with a treble, led by Il Etait Temps storming to victory in the William Hill Champion Chase to complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown double.

There were Grade 1 shocks too, with Eachtotheirown striking at 16-1 in the Champion Novice Hurdle and Western Fold giving Gordon Elliott a big winner at 18-1 in the Champion Novice Chase.

Be sure to check the site as more reaction is on the way shortly from our team on track.

We’ll be back tomorrow for another superb day - and what a clash in store with Gaelic Warrior, Fact To File and Inothewayurthinkin all set to feature.

Goodbye!