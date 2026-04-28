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Il Etait Temps proves a class apart with decisive victory over Marine Nationale - Punchestown festival day one as it happened
Summary
- Il Etait Temps cements his status as the best two-miler in training with victory over Marine Nationale
- Eachtotheirown springs upset in Champion Novice Hurdle with front-running 16-1 success for Barry Connell and Sean Flanagan
- Western Fold wins Champion Novice Chase at 18-1 after favourite Kitzbuhel pulled up
- Willie Mullins overtakes Gordon Elliott in race to be champion trainer
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Il Etait Temps cements his status as the best two-miler in training with victory over Marine Nationale
- Eachtotheirown springs upset in Champion Novice Hurdle with front-running 16-1 success for Barry Connell and Sean Flanagan
- Western Fold wins Champion Novice Chase at 18-1 after favourite Kitzbuhel pulled up
- Willie Mullins overtakes Gordon Elliott in race to be champion trainer
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Thank you and goodbye
What a cracking start to the Punchestown Festival.
Willie Mullins again takes the headlines with a treble, led by Il Etait Temps storming to victory in the William Hill Champion Chase to complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown double.
There were Grade 1 shocks too, with Eachtotheirown striking at 16-1 in the Champion Novice Hurdle and Western Fold giving Gordon Elliott a big winner at 18-1 in the Champion Novice Chase.
Be sure to check the site as more reaction is on the way shortly from our team on track.
We’ll be back tomorrow for another superb day - and what a clash in store with Gaelic Warrior, Fact To File and Inothewayurthinkin all set to feature.
Goodbye!
'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock'
Johnny Dineen was bang on when he said “El Cairos was one of the lays of the meeting” - and he’s back with another bold call for tomorrow.
He’s taking on both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior in the big one, and you can read who he fancies to topple them below.
'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
Previews and tips for tomorrow's action
The fun just keeps coming when it comes to Punchestown - we’ve got all the previews and tips ready for you to get stuck into this evening.
I’ve picked out a few key ones to check out below.
- It's time for round five of Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File - and one Mullins is in no doubt about the outcome
- Can the Willie Mullins brigade stop Cheltenham hero The Mourne Rambler from doubling up at Punchestown?
- 'He might be able to spring a surprise' - Tom Segal is backing Gordon Elliott to pull off a Grade 1 upset at Punchestown on Wednesday
- 'I don't think she's finished improving yet' - star mare goes in search of sixth straight win in Grade 1 novice hurdle
Looking ahead to tomorrow
By Richard Forristal at Punchestown
The big race tomorrow is the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup in which Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File renew their blockbuster rivalry.
David Casey isn’t getting drawn on who comes out on top between the pair but he is happy with both.
It is not always easy for Gold Cup winners coming back to Punchestown but the Willie Mullins assistant said the pair are “in great shape” at home.
“It will be a good race again. The two of them have got course form so we’re looking forward to it,” he said.
“Fact To File didn’t run at Cheltenham but both horses still travelled over. Obviously one horse ran and the other didn’t, but I don’t see it making that much difference.
“I won’t be offering a view on which one wins!”
'I think that made the race for him'
We’ve also heard from Willie Mullins after Il Etait Temps’s marvellous success.
He told Racing TV: “He made a huge mistake going down the hill, but I think that made the race for him as Paul was able to settle him in behind and produce him when he wanted to.
“He looked to have the measure of Marine Nationale and that’s the way it finished up.”
On plans for next season, with Paddy Power making him a 2-1 shot for the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Mullins added: “As horses get older they probably want a longer trip, but I imagine we’ll stick to this plan unless the horse tells us otherwise.”
Reaction from Barry Connell on Marine Nationale
There was plenty of bullish talk from the Marine Nationale camp in the build-up, but on the day he couldn’t match Il Etait Temps, finishing five lengths behind.
Trainer Barry Connell said: “I’m delighted with the run. He’s not had the bounce of the ball this year.
“He jumped fantastic with the cheekpieces on - he was foot-perfect and met a couple on a long stride. I’d say he was just a little bit flat. Speed is his big forte and he looked like he ran a bit flat.
“All credit to the winner - they pulled a long way clear. Hopefully it sets us up for a nice campaign next year and we’ll have better luck.
Treble for the champion trainer
Delamotte has scored on debut under Patrick Mullins in the Willie Coonan Memorial INH Flat Race to complete a treble on the day for Willie Mullins.
Why did the runners go to post so early?
Following the bizarre start, which saw the runners go to post more than ten minutes early, Paul Townend said it was down to a “mix-up”.
He said: “After we went out and looked at the first fence we were told there was a bit of a mix-up.
“For two-mile champions who go off as hard as they do, they all behaved very well. It was a long wait, but the crowd got a good look at them - and we got our steps in!”
Mullins takes lead in champion trainer standings
Willie Mullins saddled four of the five runners in the William Hill Champion Chase, filling every position bar second, which went to Marine Nationale.
That prize-money haul sees Mullins move back ahead of Gordon Elliott in the trainers’ championship.
Mullins: €4,851,360
Elliott: €4,798,570
'He has a lot of ones alongside his name'
Paul Townend recorded his sixth win in the William Hill Champion Chase, although it wasn't always straight forward. He had initially positioned Il Etait Temps prominently before dropping back after an early mistake, but that proved to be a blessing in disguise.
"I was going to get into my rhythm and speed when the pace increased down the hill," he said. "That mistake put me in the right position but I could have done without the fright.
"He warmed into it nicely from there and went a good gallop, and there were no need for heroics at the last two. It was brilliant.
"He's got a lot of ones alongside his name now. He's progressed along lovely and he's not big by any means but no one's told him that.
"The only blip in his copy book was at Ascot. He's travelled three times this year and come back here, which shows how tough he is."
Runners were bizarrely sent to post earlier than usual
By David Jennings at Punchestown
Nobody seems to know why the runners for the William Hill Champion Chase were lining up and raring to go over ten minutes before the off-time!
I’ve been to the parade ring and the weighing room and nobody is any the wiser!
Il Etait Temps wins the William Hill Champion Chase
Il Etait Temps has completed the Cheltenham and Punchestown festival Champion Chase double.
Sent off the 8-11 favourite, he justified it with a dominant performance, moving alongside Marine Nationale on the home turn while travelling far the better under Paul Townend.
He’s a seriously talented horse, and it’s a sixth win in this race for Willie Mullins in the last eight years.
Energumene ran on gallantly to finish third and was officially retired after the race.
Majborough was in a battle with Marine Nationale for the lead for much of the contest but faded as a threat a long way from home. He jumped better than at Cheltenham, but was still not fluent.
They are off in the Grade 1 William Hill Champion Chase
'It seems like genuine good ground on both tracks'
By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor
The first of two chases on Tuesday was won by Western Fold in a time 4.3 seconds slower than standard, which would indicate that conditions on the chase course are riding more or less similar to those on the hurdles track.
It seems like genuine good ground on both tracks, although the cross-county course is definitely riding quicker than that. They dipped 1.2 seconds under standard in the opening Ladies Perpetual Cup.
'God must have been a bookie'
By David Jennings at Punchestown
God must have been a bookie. It has been a dream day for the layers so far with the first two Grade 1s going the way of an 16-1 shot and an 18-1 outsider and Ray Mulvaney, who is always smiling win, lose or draw, seems to be particularly chirpy six races in.
“We’re in front alright,” admitted Mulvaney. “Western Fold winning was a huge result for us and we probably won five figures on that race with Kitzbuhel beaten.
“The other Grade 1 went our way, too. That was a big winning race as Eachtotheirown was relatively friendless at around 16-1.”
On the trade on the day, Mulvaney said: “My turnover has been very, very good. I would say it’s up on the same day last year. The punters are here and they are out to play. I can have no complaints anyway.”
I bet you don’t, Ray, If it continues like this there might not be any customers left come Saturday!
Can Energumene bow out with a special ending?
As Willie Mullins revealed earlier, this will likely be Energumene’s final race.
What a legend he’s been - 14 wins, six at Grade 1 level, including back-to-back victories in this race in 2022 and 2023.
He may be vulnerable to younger legs and the ground is not in his favour, but we can still dream of a fairytale ending, can’t we?
Tom Cannon suspended for 14 days
Some news away from Punchestown.
Tom Cannon has been suspended for 14 days after using his whip twice above the permitted level when winning on Edwardstone in the Celebration Chase at Sandown on Saturday.
As it was a Class 1 race, the penalty was doubled. He was also fined £1,800.
It's almost time for the William Hill Champion Chase
20-minute warning for the feature, the William Hill Champion Chase.
Who do you fancy? Can Il Etait Temps back up his Cheltenham win, or will Marine Nationale’s freshness prove the difference?
Get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com
'Be wary of the novice hurdle form'
By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor
The Grade 1 PRL Champion Novice Hurdle was won by Eachtotheirown in a seriously slow time. If the official times are to be believed then he completed the 2m½f course eight seconds slower than Kalix Delabarriere in the Listed handicap hurdle 35 minutes earlier.
That equates to around 36 lengths, which is an astounding amount of distance for a Grade 1 field to finish behind handicappers. It certainly suggests it’s a race that we should be wary of.
Abbeyglen lands the Goffs Defender Bumper
It is success for Martin Brassil as Abbeyglen scores on debut under John Gleeson.
He was bought for €160,000 last June and has made an impressive start to his career, scoring at 11-2 from the Willie Mullins-trained Altesse du Luy in second.