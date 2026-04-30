Thanks for the memories, Bob - you've taken us all on a fantastic journey

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Henry de Bromhead was bamboozled. “I didn’t think I would ever see a horse who would make Bob Olinger look like that,” the trainer said, shaking his head, despite the fact that he had just won the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival back in 2022.

It was Galopin Des Champs who made him look like that, slithering on landing at the last when in total command, so it turns out there was no shame in what Bob Olinger produced on the day given what we know now, but I will never forget the look on De Bromhead’s face for as long as I live. He was totally and utterly floored.

That fortunate success at the festival was his seventh success from his first eight outings under rules and the only time he was defeated in his first three seasons was when the ultra-talented Ferny Hollow edged him out in arguably the best maiden hurdle that was ever staged at Gowran Park. They pulled a country mile clear of everything else that day.

There was the day he beat subsequent King George winner Bravemansgame black and blue in what is now the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the sort of performance that made you wonder would he ever be beaten again, and who can forget him surging clear of Teahupoo in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle after he reinvented himself following a chequered chasing career.

There were days when Bob Olinger looked unbeatable and, according to the figures, the best performance of his whole career was when running away with the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day in 2024.

Henry de Bromhead celebrates Bob Olinger's poignant win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

How fitting that Bob Olinger should bow out in a blaze of glory in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, surging down the outside under an inspired ride from Darragh O’Keeffe. It was his eleventh success from 22 outings. Indeed, only twice in his whole career did he finish out of the first three. He was a proper horse and a man who should know reckons he is the best there has ever been in Knockeen.

Davy Roche, De Bromhead's assistant for the last 16 years, had no hesitation in anointing Bob Olinger as the special one.

“He’s just different gravy, the best horse we have ever had in the yard. He’s always been different to all the rest,” declared an emotional Roche.

He added: “He worked one day in Monksgrange. I rode in the same piece of work, I was on Minella Indo, but he just cruised up alongside and oozed class. Everything about him is pure class, always has been. He’s just such a cool dude. He went missing for a year and a bit but we got him back. I have no doubt whatsoever he’s the best we’ve ever had in the yard.”

O’Keeffe was in no doubt either.

“He’s the most talented horse I’ve ever ridden, definitely,” said the man sitting second in the table on 99 winners, just three behind Jack Kennedy with 48 hours to go in the title race. “The class he has is incredible. He does everything so easily, it’s a magical feeling.

“For a horse like that to bow out in the way he has is just incredible. It’s 100 per cent the best day of my career – to win the La Touche for Enda [Bolger] and then to win a Grade 1 on Bob is just incredible.”

Henry de Bromhead and Darragh O'Keeffe lift the Champion Stayers Hurdle trophy Credit: Seb Daly (Sportsfile via Getty Images)

O’Keeffe was like a man possessed all day and the way he trumped Teahupoo on the run down to the last, sealing the deal with a slick leap when he needed it most, is testament to the way he has been riding all season. Right place, right time.

This was the right place and the right time to retire Bob Olinger, too.

“Bob has read the script,” smiled De Bromhead. “What a horse to have had, he’s given us so many incredible days. He’s got so many gears and he’s all class. Davy said he’s the best horse to have come into our yard and that’s a big statement! He’s probably a bit biased because he adores him, he’s like a second child to him.”

Bob Olinger is Roche’s second child and Brian Acheson’s third one.

“He’s always been my third child and I want him at home with me now. I want him home safe and sound,” said the incredibly proud owner. What a journey he’s been on. Can you imagine the different emotions he has gone through over the last seven years?

Farewell, Bob. Thanks for the memories. Most of them were magical.

Read these next:

'A horse who just keeps on giving' - owner Acheson in tears after stalwart Bob Olinger goes out on a high with Stayers success

'We'll try to do it all again next year' - back-to-back La Touche wins for Busselton as Enda Bolger gains a record-extending 15th race success

Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth

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