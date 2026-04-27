Sizing John and Faugheen among greats to parade at Punchestown on Tuesday as part of Treo Eile rehoming and retraining initiative

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jumping greats including Sizing John and Faugheen will be on show on day one of the Punchestown festival as part of a Treo Eile parade of five former stars.

Treo Eile is a not-for-profit organisation that assists trainers and owners in rehoming and retraining horses once their racing careers end. Through its online portal, it offers a selection of thoroughbreds directly from their current owners and provides a directory of approved retrainers.

It also supports thoroughbreds competing across various disciplines, such as eventing, show jumping and leisure riding, running leagues and competitions nationwide.

On Tuesday it will operate a pop-up stand between the pre-parade ring and parade ring to raise awareness among the racing public and generate support from owners.

Scan QR code to donate to Treo Eile

Prior to the William Hill Champion Chase, which is due off at 6.05, Treo Eile will stage a parade of champions including the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning pair Sizing John and Minella Indo, multiple Grade 1 winners Faugheen and Douvan, and banks specialist Josies Orders.

Sizing John will be returning to the scene of his greatest moment when he sealed a memorable Gold Cup treble – Irish, Cheltenham and Punchestown – at the festival in 2017.

Another Gold Cup winner, A Plus Tard, will be doing a dressage display after the opening race of the festival, alongside Renneti. Readers can donate via the QR code above.

Melanie Young, marketing executive at Treo Eile, said: "We're going to have a stand there on Tuesday so we're looking forward to seeing everyone. At our Christmas show, the trainers and jockeys lent their support. On raceday, we're hoping the owners will get behind us, while of course there'll be options for patrons and racegoers to donate.

"We're going to have a pop-up stand that will be located between the pre-parade ring and the parade ring, near the statue of Sizing John. So people can donate on the day – and if you do, you'll be entered into a draw for a framed print of Gaelic Warrior winning the Gold Cup at Cheltenham, signed by Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

"We're there to create awareness and let the greater racing public know about the second career of these thoroughbreds."

Read these next:

'It's Barry v Willie' - Marine Nationale's rider on Punchestown festival clash against Mullins mob

'He was a perfectionist but very fair and he got me going' - Mick Kinane leads tributes to Liam Browne following his death at 89

Dan Skelton has got to the top and is set to stay there - another period of domination has surely just begun

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more





