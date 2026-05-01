'She's a rare one' - deadly Dinoblue completes Cheltenham-Punchestown double for a second consecutive year

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Dinoblue did the Cheltenham and Punchestown double for the second year running as the wonderfully consistent mare justified her short odds when comfortably winning at 2-5 under Mark Walsh.

A scare at the third-last fence was the only real moment of worry for the now 13-time winner as she looked a class apart from her four rivals when scooting home by six and a half lengths. The victory also marked a 900th winner under rules for rider Mark Walsh.

“She’s a rare one,” said Frank Berry, JP McManus’s racing manager. “She never lets us down. Willie [Mullins] has done a fabulous job with her to keep her sweet and Mark gets on great with her. Please God, we’ll have her back here next year.”

Wonder finish

There was a thrilling finish to the 3m½f Uniquely Champion Hunters Chase as the mercurial Its On The Line and the hardy Wonderwall fought out the finish, with just a neck separating the pair at the post.

Second in the Hunters’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival for the last four seasons now, Its On The Line had never been beaten in three previous appearances at Punchestown and started the race the well-backed 5-2 favourite. At the same time this was a first visit to the Irish festival for last season’s Cheltenham victor Wonderwall.

Rousted along by rider Derek O’Connor, almost from the drop of the flag, Its On The Line had his familiar lazy running style and, following his rider’s urgings, held the lead turning in. However, Wonderwall had been keeping tabs on the nine-year-old throughout and the pair commenced a battle that lasted all the way up the run-in before Wonderwall got the better of the tussle at the finish.

“He’s an unbelievable horse,” said winning trainer Sam Curling. “Our boy and Its On The Line are two brilliant horses and it’s great that they keep coming back and fighting it out. I’m lucky to have him.”

Wonderwall (right) and Its On The Line fight out a thrilling duel to the hunter chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Townend picks right

With Willie Mullins fielding eight of the 22 runners in the QuinnBet Novice Handicap Chase, it looked a fairly big tip that Paul Townend had picked Funiculi Funicula from his plethora of options, and punters took the hint to send him on his way as the well-supported 7-2 second favourite.

Funiculi Funicula will forever have a place in Harry Cobden’s heart after providing him his first win in Ireland in a Cork beginners’ chase over Easter, and the six-year-old followed up here with an authoritative victory.

“It was a good performance,” said assistant trainer David Casey. “This is a horse we’ve always liked. He got beaten in his first couple of beginners’ chases and then did well to win at Cork.

"Hopefully it's onwards and upwards. We could keep him to handicaps next season and he might even get three miles when he strengthens up a bit more. It was a good pot to get and we’ll celebrate today.”

Scallan steals a march

Jamie Scallan never saw another rival in the 2m4f hunter chase as he established a big lead from the off and nothing could take it off him aboard Jetbob .

The 28-1 chance didn’t have very inspiring point-to-point form this season, but even though the 4-5 favourite Hearts And Spades tried to close the gap, Scallan had judged the ride to perfection.

“I can’t give enough credit to Jamie,” said winning trainer Sean Doyle. “He went out with a plan in his head and by God he executed it well.”

Read more reports here

Group 1 supplementary entry under consideration after Santorini Star shines as part of William Haggas treble

'Rab knows him like one of his children' - Sweet William shows no signs of slowing down with thrilling Sagaro Stakes success

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.