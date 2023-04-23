Racing Post logo
Punchestown festival
premium

Record-breaking Willie Mullins 33-1 for Grade 1 clean sweep at Punchestown festival as he prepares staggering team

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend look set for another successful Punchestown festival
Willie Mullins and Paul Townend look set for another successful Punchestown festivalCredit: Edward Whitaker

Willie Mullins' record-breaking season is set to end with an almighty bang at Punchestown this week as Facile Vega and Energumene open the batting on Tuesday for a formidable team described as "fresh and well" for the Closutton colossus. 

Mullins, who will be crowned Ireland's champion trainer for a 17th time on Saturday, has sent out nine Grade 1 winners at each of the last two Punchestown festivals and Paddy Power make him a 33-1 shot to complete a clean sweep of the top-level events this week. 

The worrying news for those taking on Mullins at Punchestown is that assistant trainer David Casey reports all the big guns to have come out of Cheltenham in great shape, none more so than Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 23 April 2023Last updated 19:12, 23 April 2023
icon
