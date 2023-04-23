Record-breaking Willie Mullins 33-1 for Grade 1 clean sweep at Punchestown festival as he prepares staggering team

Willie Mullins' record-breaking season is set to end with an almighty bang at Punchestown this week as Facile Vega and Energumene open the batting on Tuesday for a formidable team described as "fresh and well" for the Closutton colossus.

Mullins, who will be crowned Ireland's champion trainer for a 17th time on Saturday, has sent out nine Grade 1 winners at each of the last two Punchestown festivals and Paddy Power make him a 33-1 shot to complete a clean sweep of the top-level events this week.

The worrying news for those taking on Mullins at Punchestown is that assistant trainer David Casey reports all the big guns to have come out of Cheltenham in great shape, none more so than Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs.