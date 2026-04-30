Tomorrow at Punchestown

Three down, two to go.

The Grade 1s today delivered drama and emotion in spades thanks to Kopek Des Bordes' fall and Bob Olinger bowing out in style in the Stayers Hurdle.

After Il Etait Temps and Gaelic Warrior backed up their dominant Champion Chase and Gold Cup wins from Cheltenham with performances of similar quality, it is now over to Lossiemouth to complete another famous hat-trick for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend in the Boodles Champion Hurdle (6.40).

She's a heavy odds-on favourite, as is another Cheltenham winner from Closutton King Rasko Grey, who bids to back up his Turners Novices' Hurdle success.

It's definitely not all about Punchestown either – the Guineas festival kicks off at Newmarket and it's a big day in Berkshire with Ascot holding its trails card for the royal meeting. Phew!

Here is all you need to read for a frantic Friday: