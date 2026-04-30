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Bob Olinger retires with glorious Stayers Hurdle win and Willie Mullins reacts to Kopek Des Bordes fall - Punchestown day three as it happened
Summary
- Bob Olinger wins and retires with brilliant victory in the Champion Stayers Hurdle
- Salvator Mundi wins the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase after Kopek Des Bordes falls at the second last fence
- Gaelic Warrior earns Racing Post Rating of 183 for monstrous performance in Punchestown Gold Cup
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Bob Olinger wins and retires with brilliant victory in the Champion Stayers Hurdle
- Salvator Mundi wins the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase after Kopek Des Bordes falls at the second last fence
- Gaelic Warrior earns Racing Post Rating of 183 for monstrous performance in Punchestown Gold Cup
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Tomorrow at Punchestown
Three down, two to go.
The Grade 1s today delivered drama and emotion in spades thanks to Kopek Des Bordes' fall and Bob Olinger bowing out in style in the Stayers Hurdle.
After Il Etait Temps and Gaelic Warrior backed up their dominant Champion Chase and Gold Cup wins from Cheltenham with performances of similar quality, it is now over to Lossiemouth to complete another famous hat-trick for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend in the Boodles Champion Hurdle (6.40).
She's a heavy odds-on favourite, as is another Cheltenham winner from Closutton King Rasko Grey, who bids to back up his Turners Novices' Hurdle success.
It's definitely not all about Punchestown either – the Guineas festival kicks off at Newmarket and it's a big day in Berkshire with Ascot holding its trails card for the royal meeting. Phew!
Here is all you need to read for a frantic Friday:
- 'His form is as good as there is' -Tom Segal is taking on the Sagaro Stakes market leaders with an outsider from a big jumps stable
- 'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
- Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth
- 'It doesn't look the strongest division at the moment' - Barry Connell keen to test Champion Hurdle waters with William Munny
- Can King Rasko Grey cement his credentials as Willie Mullins top novice hurdler and lay down a marker for next season?
- 'He's got a lot of class' - Ireland's tallest jockey hoping to strike at the Punchestown festival with Asian Master
- Graeme Rodway with a big-priced selection who 'might be capable of taking the step up in grade in his stride'
That's almost all we've got time for tonight, but here's something for you to look forward to tomorrow morning.
As if Punchestown and the Guineas wasn't enough, it's also the Kentucky Derby this weekend and Callum Helliwell, Jonny Pearson and Sean Collins will be on hand at 8am tomorrow to guide you through the biggest race in the US calendar.
The final race of the day produces a thrilling finish as Adaboy Mushy, under amateur Barry Stone, comes from last to first to win the bumper at odds of 9-1.
O'Keeffe: 'That was unbelievable'
More reaction to Bob Olinger's win coming in, this time from Darragh O'Keeffe, who is not out of the jockeys' title race yet as he moves on to 99 winners for the season, three behind Jack Kennedy.
"That was unbelievable. Fair play to everyone for appreciating a good horse. For an 11-year-old to be winning a race of this nature is unbelievable.
"They're a fantastic operation [at Henry de Bromhead's yard] and Davy [Roche] who rides him out every day and knows him inside out told me this morning he'd win today.
"I knew I wanted to put a target on Teahupoo early enough. I felt at Cheltenham the leaders got first run on us and this year he seems to be staying better than ever so I was happy to move out and get past a couple of horses down the back to get behind the horse I wanted.
"The only thing about that was I knew Paul [Townend, on Jimmy du Seuil] would then have me as a target, but I knew turning in that I had Teahupoo and I just had to hope I had enough to see them off."
Your Stayers Hurdle winners
'He read the script'
Brian Acheson, owner of Bob Olinger: "We made up our minds over the weekend [that he'd retire]. It would have been greedy for me to ask him to do any more again next season.
"He read the script – he's a Hollywood superstar. I'm stuck for words now".
'Jimmy Du Seuil the one to take from the race'
By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor
What a good horse he has been over the years and he had too much speed for Teahupoo, who tried to run the finish out of him without any success.
That will be a frustrating result for our very own Tom Segal, who tipped runner-up Jimmy Du Seuil only to see him beaten by the very horse that he selected for the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham only last month.
But Jimmy Du Seuil is probably the one to take from the race. He was given a lot to do by Paul Townend and did all of his best work over the last couple of furlongs on his first run over hurdles since giving 5lb and a beating to Grade 1 winner Impose Toi in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham last year.
Jimmy Du Seuil must stay over hurdles next season and the Stayers’ Hurdle is never the strongest festival race, so looks an obvious target.
Teahupoo will be back for another crack at that race but has now been beaten in it three times and almost certainly needs soft ground to show his best.
A Punchestown festival hat-trick on the day for Darragh O'Keeffe, who gave it the big one after crossing the line.
Big cheers by the winner's enclosure as Bob Olinger returns triumphant.
Mullins on Kopek: 'He probably lost his attention'
Our man on the ground Denis Harney has caught up with Willie Mullins after that dramatic Grade 1.
"He [Salvator Mundi] is a good horse in his own right. He was right on the premises. If Kopek made a mistake there and got away with it, your man was right up his tail. He’s always been a good horse, but things didn’t go right for him. He’s no back number.
"Everything was going right [for Kopek]. He probably just lost his attention going to the fence without horses around him to keep him focused. He appeared to take off but never put out his landing gear."
BOB OLINGER WINS the Champion Stayers Hurdle!
Sensational!
What a star Bob Olinger is. He went head-to-head with Teahupoo in a repeat of the 2025 Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in the home straight and saw him off comfortably.
Jimmy Du Seuil was finishing quickly but not quickly enough to deny Bob Olinger the perfect send off!
Absolutely fantastic.
Teahupoo is tracking the front two very closely on the outside with no dramas yet and the whole field is covered by around ten lengths.
They're off!
Kawaboomga and Mark Walsh are at the front narrowly from Franciscan Rock.
Bob Olinger is being held up at the back by Darragh O#Keeffe. Wouldn't it be great to send him off into retirement with a fifth Grade 1 victory?
Bob Olinger to retire
By David Jennings at Punchestown
Brian Acheson of Robcour has revealed to me that Bob Olinger will retire after this race.
"He’s my third child and I want him at home with me so I want to get him home safe and sound," he said.
The jockeys are mounting ahead of the Champion Stayers Hurdle. Teahupoo "would like softer ground but is in good form" says Gordon Elliott in the parade ring.
On the decision to apply first-time blinkers on the favourite, he adds: "He's getting a bit older and cleverer. He worked well in them the other day."
Teahupoo hardens as Stayers favourite
I'll bring you reaction from camp Kopek as soon as our team on the ground can track down Willie Mullins or a wounded Paul Townend.
Until then, it is time for the Champion Stayers Hurdle and the money is all coming for Teahupoo as he bids for a hat-trick.
He's into 6-4 from 2-1 an hour or so ago.
If he pulls it off he'll be the second three-time winner of this race in a row after Klassical Dream completed his own hat-trick from 2021-2023.
'We did well to dodge them'
That's a first Grade 1 victory in Ireland for Harry Cobden, and a second in the yellow and black colours of owners Joe and Marie Donnelly following his win on Kitzbuhel at Cheltenham.
"As long as Paul and the horse are okay we'll be all good. My horse jumped well and we probably got a little bit lucky – we actually did well to dodge Paul."
Asked if he thought the race was over before Kopek Des Bordes' fall, he said: "Who knows. It's a long way from the second last and we'd gone a nice even gallop. There wasn't a stride for me at the second last either so I was happy for him to fiddle at it which gave us a bit of distance between us and Kopek Des Bordes."
He'll be hoping for plenty more of that in the green and gold of JP McManus and he rides Honesty Policy for his new boss in the next.
Kopek Des Bordes had been favourite with some bookmakers for next year's Champion Chase - but that's not the case any more.
He's out to 5-1 with Il Etait Temps shortened into 5-1. That probably should have been the case anyway given the level we have seen from Il Etait Temps this season.
Drama!
Well, well, well.
The two Mullins stablemates cruised up behind Irish Panther and Kopek Des Bordes took the lead heading into the second last looking the winner all over.
But it was a poor jump out to his left and he came crashing down. Disappointment at the Punchestown festival for the second year running and somehow he ends his novice chase season with one win from three starts. Both horse and jockey look to be okay.
Cobden got Salvator Mundi safely over the last and he's pulled well clear of Irish Panther.
Salvator Mundi WINS the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase!
Kopek Des Bordes falls at the second last and Harry Cobden takes full advantage!