Punchestown has proven tricky for favourite backers so far - should you play or lay these festival market leaders?

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5.25 Thursday: Barberstown Castle Novice Chase

Odds: 2-5

This race looked very different after Arkle winner Kargese was not declared, with Kopek Des Bordes shortening in the betting in the absence of his Cheltenham conqueror.

He made a bad mistake at the last that day and may well have won without it. This looks a much easier assignment and that Arkle experience - just his second run over fences - should have brought him forward.

Verdict: Back

Kopek Des Bordes 17:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

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6.05 Thursday: Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle

Odds: 7-4

Gordon Elliott saddles Teahupoo in search of a third straight victory in this race and there’s little to suggest he won’t come out on top.

The nine-year-old comfortably beat Bob Olinger by seven lengths in the Christmas Hurdle over this trip, although he was then below par when only sixth in the Stayers’ Hurdle, where Bob Olinger fared better in third.

They meet again here but Teahupoo is taken to land the spoils at a track he loves.

Verdict: Back

Teahupoo 18:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

6.35 Thursday: JP & M Doyle (C & G) INH Flat Race

Odds: 7-4

The Willie Mullins-trained four-year-old won on debut at Naas in January by nine lengths from Apache Peak, who has since improved 13lb on Racing Post Ratings.

Quiryn then headed to the Champion Bumper and was sent off at 5-1 but weakened up the hill to finish sixth, four lengths behind The Mourne Rambler.

On Wednesday The Mourne Rambler finished second in the Punchestown Champion Bumper behind With Nolimit, who had finished three places behind Quiryn at Cheltenham.

Any improvement on his Champion Bumper effort should be enough to see him take this Punchestown festival prize.

Verdict: Back

Quiryn 18:35 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

6.00 Friday: Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle

Odds: 8-13

Paul Townend made the right call when choosing King Rasko Grey among the Willie Mullins runners in the Turners, with the six-year-old outrunning his 11-1 odds to score by two and a half lengths.

The ground at Punchestown should suit on just his third start over hurdles, but at such a skinny price there looks to be better each-way value elsewhere in the field.

Verdict: Avoid

King Rasko Grey 18:00 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

6.40 Friday: Boodles Champion Hurdle

Odds: 4-9

Willie Mullins' popular mare, a course winner by a remarkable 19 lengths in the Morgiana at the start of the season, is sure to shine here.

She proved herself when toughing it out in the Champion Hurdle at the festival against geldings, and her season looks set to end on a high.

Verdict: Back

Lossiemouth 18:40 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

4.15 Saturday: SBK Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle

Odds: Evens

Wodhooh is a talented mare who has only been beaten by Lossiemouth since last season and the better ground is likely to suit at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott's six-year-old won her first Grade 1 in the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, beating Jade De Grugy by a length. The latter won this race last year and the pair look set to clash again, but the reliable Wodhooh is taken to come out on top.

Verdict: Back

Wodhooh 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Read these next:

'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown

'We're taking on Teahupoo' - the bookies smell blood in the Thursday showpiece at Punchestown and Johnny Dineen agrees

Is Kopek Des Bordes the next chasing superstar from Closutton? We asked Davy Russell, Johnny Dineen and Tom Segal

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