Welcome to day two of Punchestown!

Day two of the Punchestown festival is here! Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Welcome – or failte shall I say – to day two of the 2026 Punchestown festival!

Matt Rennie here, steering the ship for today's action, and what an epic we have in Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File in the Punchestown Gold Cup .

I absolutely love Punchestown, and I've got serious FOMO from not being there over the first two days, which I usually go to. The Guinness in Fletcher's or McCormack's will have to wait until next year.

For now, let's enjoy the brilliant action together and hopefully find some winners. Let's go!