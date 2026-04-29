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Gaelic Warrior becomes the staying chase king with emphatic Gold Cup triumph - Punchestown festival day two as it happened
Summary
- Gaelic Warrior simply brilliant in Punchestown Gold Cup romp
- Harry Derham trains his first Grade 1 winner as Le Frimeur strikes in the big novice hurdle
- Champion Bumper hero The Mourne Rambler suffers shock defeat
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Gaelic Warrior simply brilliant in Punchestown Gold Cup romp
- Harry Derham trains his first Grade 1 winner as Le Frimeur strikes in the big novice hurdle
- Champion Bumper hero The Mourne Rambler suffers shock defeat
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Welcome to day two of Punchestown!
Welcome – or failte shall I say – to day two of the 2026 Punchestown festival!
Matt Rennie here, steering the ship for today's action, and what an epic we have in Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File in the Punchestown Gold Cup.
I absolutely love Punchestown, and I've got serious FOMO from not being there over the first two days, which I usually go to. The Guinness in Fletcher's or McCormack's will have to wait until next year.
For now, let's enjoy the brilliant action together and hopefully find some winners. Let's go!
What's the ground like for day two?
Let's very quickly give you ground details as the first race is already under way.
It's yielding on both the hurdles and chase course after more watering took place. A dry and breezy afternoon is set.
A 33-1 SHOCK in the opener!
Well, well, well. We saw some turnovers yesterday, but Jacovec Cavern is our biggest winner of this year's festival so far, with a brilliant win in the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle.
It was a great ride from Richie Condon on the winner, who was sent off at 33-1! Anyone have a little flutter on him?
The non-runners to come. . .
With the first race out of the way, there's currently only one non-runner left across the card.
That is Green Angel in our upcoming second race (3.05), who is out due to coughing.
If there are any more, you'll be the first to find out.
Are you team Gaelic Warrior or Fact To File?
Let's get the pulses raising ahead of our Punchestown Gold Cup barnstormer later on – are you team Gaelic Warrior or Fact To File?
I'm going with the latter, purely because Cheltenham Gold Cups can take a lot out of a horse, as we've seen so much in this race before. Fact To File's 86-day layoff could be key.
Who are you with and why? Send your thoughts to liveblog@racingpost.com!
A trainer one-two in the second race!
Now that was some training performance. Ross O'Sullivan has saddled the first two home in the Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final!
Raise You Up has ran out a ready winner under Danny Gilligan, with outsider De Jour En Jour taking second.
The forecast was 155-1 – and lucky you if you got it. . .
A sprint winner at Punchestown!
Sprinting at Punchestown?! No, the Flat season hasn't arrived there just yet. The jockeys swapped their saddles for running shoes to raise funds for charity.
The quickest jockey honour went to Ricky Doyle, but I wouldn't be giving up the day job for the Olympic dream. . .
Bryan Cooper has his say on the Punchestown Gold Cup
I've had my 50 cents on this evening's Punchestown Gold Cup, but you'd much rather hear what a top-class former jockey thinks about it?
The Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider has spoken to BOYLE Sports about who he's sided with.
"I think Gaelic Warrior will pull off the Cheltenham and Punchestown double, he was so impressive winning the Gold Cup. It’s mad how relaxed he’s getting with each race. Paul Townend was very good on him the last day.
"Fact To File was a very impressive winner of the Irish Gold Cup, and you can’t take that away from him, but Gaelic Warrior has strong Punchestown form."
Fair play, Bryan, it's now 1-1 on who wins! Who are you backing? Send your tips to liveblog@racingpost.com.
ICYMI: major owners take horses out of Paul Nicholls' yard
Away from Punchestown. The big news in Britain's jumps scene that keeps rumbling on is Johnny and Samantha de la Hey have taken their horse's out of Paul Nicholls' yard.
Their horses are now with Dan Skelton, Jamie Snowden and Chris Gordon in another big blow to Nicholls' string. They include multiple Grade 1 winner Pic D'Orhy.
It's always a shame to see partnerships end, and you can read more on it here.
It's another Jessica Harrington winner at Punchestown!
It's a second Punchestown winner of the week for Jessica Harrington as Quinta Do Lago lands the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle!
Over jumps or on the Flat, there really isn't anything the brilliant trainer cannot do.
ICYMI: key 2,000 Guineas contender ruled out
That is Samangan, who won't make the journey to Newmarket to France for Francis Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs.
Read more about it here.
4.15 Punchestown: the first of the Grade 1s is here!
The action is about to ramp up, ladies and gents. It's the first of the Grade 1s with the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle (4.15).
Could it be the continuation of Zanoosh's remarkable season? She goes in search of a remarkable sixth straight win .
'Trojan' effort for Punchestown ground hailed
By Richard Forristal at Punchestown
The grounds team here at Punchestown have been busy applying water to the vast, expansive track over the past couple of weeks. I walked the track this morning and they were still at it then.
There were even areas of standing water in the dips and it was clear the ground had plenty of squeeze in it to make it safe for winter horses finishing their campaigns, and the track's racing manager Richie Galway said on Tuesday that over 100mm had been applied to 100 acres since they started the irrigating process.
The sun is shining here again on Wednesday and there is still a strong breeze, but Donagh Meyler was very complimentary about conditions after winning the second race on Quinta Do Lago.
Obviously, Fact To File was withdrawn from the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham because of concerns about the ground being too dry, but Willie Mullins said yesterday that he wasn't worried once plenty of water was applied again before racing today. That has certainly been the case.
"They've done Trojan work with the ground, fair play to them. It is well watered," Meyler said. "There is plenty drying in the wind but they have done a fantastic job on it. It's just on the easy side."
A BIG 2,000 Guineas update from Aidan O'Brien
Some notable Flat news to bring you right now.
Aidan O'Brien has revealed to the Racing Post that the Coolmore camp are leaning towards running Gstaad in this Saturday's 2,000 Guineas. Puerto Rico is likely to wait for the French equivalent instead.
Precise will be Ballydoyle's main representative in the 1,000 Guineas instead of Diamond Necklace.
What do you make of that, Flat fans?
They're off in the Grade 1 novice hurdle!
The first big race begins! It's Zanoosh vs Doctor Steinberg, who is being held up today. . .
A FIRST GRADE 1 FOR HARRY DERHAM!
WHAT A WAY TO DO IT! Harry Derham gets his first Grade 1 win as a trainer as Le Frimeur springs an 18-1 shock!
In Britain, we've known how good his career is going to be for a while. This will be the first of many for Derham.
The rise of another Paul Nicholls former assistant. . .
It was more a matter of when, not if, Harry Derham trains a Grade 1 winner. He's going into just his fifth season with a licence, but has never dipped below a 20 per cent strike-rate.
He loves his Irish runners and Punchestown, too. I'm sure Paul Nicholls' former assistant will be celebrating in Naas tonight.
'This is a dream realised!' - Harry Derham
Here's what Harry Derham, talking to Racing TV, had to say about his big landmark.
"It's a dream realised. When you start, you dream of training a winner, then you have a few wins. I spend a lot of my days dreaming of training Grade 1 winners.
"Just to have runners against your training heroes is amazing. And to have access to a horse like this is special. It's pretty massive."
Derham said Le Frimeur is off chasing next season. He's 33-1 for next year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase with Paddy Power.
4.50 Punchestown: Champion Bumper hero is BACK!
Will The Mourne Rambler be the next Noel Meade star? Anyway before next season, let's see if he can complete the Cheltenham and Punchestown double!
He faces a tricky task, but I feel the Champion Bumper winner is proper class. Read more here.
All systems go for Fact To File
At ease, Fact To File fans. Do not expect any of the drama that saw him withdrawn at the last minute from last month's Ryanair Chase.
Our man on the ground, Richard Forristal, has spoken to Willie Mullins and Frank Berry, who confirmed Fact To File is running.
Let battle commence in just over an hour!