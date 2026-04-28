One in a million, a Group 1 horse on the Flat and telling punters on the boat to back him - Barry Connell on Marine Nationale

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Barry Connell has never been short of belief in Marine Nationale , firing off a string of bullish quotes. Before the two-time Cheltenham Festival winner defends his William Hill Champion Chase crown at Punchestown on Tuesday evening, we replay the best of Connell on his stable star.

'I told every Irish person to back him'

Connell arrived at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival confident he had not one, but two very smart novices. He wanted to make sure everyone knew, too, and Marine Nationale, unbeaten in four starts, duly delivered, accelerating away from Facile Vega to win the Supreme Novices' Hurdle under Michael O'Sullivan.

"It's the best feeling of all time. I put a lot of pressure on myself, saying he was the best horse I’ve ever had. He’s very, very quick. He’s unlike any other horse we’ve had before. He’s probably a Group 1 horse on the Flat, and we might get around to that at some stage. But today was his day.

"I came over on the boat and I told every Irish person on the boat to back the two horses [the other being Good Land]. I told them they are the two best novices in Ireland, so I'm off the hook partially today because I would have had to put on a disguise going home if he got beat!"

Marine Nationale (Michael O'Sullivan) wins the Supreme Novices' Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

'He's one in a million'

Nine months on from his Supreme win, Marine Nationale took his first public leaps over a fence. He was magnificent around Leopardstown, making all and winning with ease. Connell's excitement could not be contained once he overcame the initial relief.

"He's the best horse I've ever had anything to do with. He was like an old sheepdog walking around the parade ring beforehand, nothing ever fazes him.

"He's one in a million and we're just lucky that he happened to walk into our stable."

'We were very confident'

Marine Nationale's return to Cheltenham in March last year was a triumphant one as he pulled 18 lengths clear of Jonbon to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase. It was also a poignant success following the death of O'Sullivan the previous month.

The result was vindication for Connell who felt his stable star had not been held in high enough regard.

"He probably hasn't been given credit since winning the Supreme. People forget he only had two runs last season, so was effectively a novice this season, and we had to plan a campaign to give him experience.

"He loves Cheltenham. He comes alive here. We were very confident but we were understated as I was too confident last time and I wasn't going to do that again. That's what he's shown us before. He travels, jumps and is everything you want in a champion chaser."

Barry Connell and Marine Nationale return to the Cheltenham winner's enclosure after the Champion Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

'The next Badsworth Boy'

Last year's Punchestown festival success – a seven-length verdict over Captain Guinness – consolidated Marine Nationale's place at the top of the two-mile division where Connell was insistent he would remain.

"I think this horse has all the attributes to be a multiple Champion Chase winner. Our target is to win three and equal Badsworth Boy. He's only eight. That's his 12th run – he has no mileage on the clock.

"He can go back next year at nine, and ten. He grows an extra leg at Cheltenham. We are going to mind him and you’ll see him back there next year and he won’t be 10-1 like he was this morning."

'Can he reverse the form? Of course'

Marine Nationale was beaten 19 lengths by Majborough at the Dublin Racing Festival in February, but that only told half the story as the nine-year-old was unsuited by the testing conditions. Although we did not get to see the rematch at the Cheltenham Festival, Connell had been sure the outcome would be different on another day.

Speaking before the setback that ruled Marine Nationale out of Cheltenham, Connell was asked in February whether he could turn the form around.

"Absolutely. Of course we can. There is no doubt in my mind that we can. What you're dealing with here is chalk and cheese. You're talking about heavy ground at Leopardstown and likely spring ground at Cheltenham. Conditions could not be more different."

We will get the answer at Punchestown.

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