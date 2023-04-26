Mark Walsh lands plum ride on Love Envoi for Grade 1 Punchestown test

An injury to Jonathan Burke means Mark Walsh will come in for the plum ride on Love Envoi in Saturday's Grade 1 Coolmore NH Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle () on the final day of the Punchestown festival.

Burke, who has partnered the star mare on her last eight starts, broke his arm when he fell from Sam Brown in the Grand National, meaning Walsh, who himself has had an unlucky run with injuries at Cheltenham and the Dublin Racing Festival, will partner the British raider.

"It's all systems go," said Noel Fehily, whose syndicate owns Love Envoi. "We've got a very good jockey in Mark Walsh to replace poor Johnny. Mark's an experienced jockey, he's been around for plenty of time and I'm sure he'll have a plan in his head going out."

Love Envoi could face six opponents, five of whom – Queens Brook, Echoes In Rain, Brandy Love, Epatante and Shewearsitwell – finished upwards of four lengths behind Love Envoi in the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival won by Honeysuckle. Anna Bunina, who was ninth in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham, makes up the potential field for the €125,000 Grade 1.

With Honeysuckle now retired, Fehily believes Love Envoi is the one to beat. He said: "She ran a blinder at Cheltenham and keeps on surprising us. She pulls out more every time she runs and I thought it was a great performance.

"Obviously no-one wants to be second at Cheltenham so it was a little disappointing on the day, but at the same time we were beaten by a true champion and it was a fantastic race.

"There's no Honeysuckle this time but it's another Grade 1 so it's not going to be easy. She's in great form and should run very well – we'll give it a good go anyway. We're not taking anything for granted but she should have a great chance."

