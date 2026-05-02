'I've been wandering around in a happy daze' - Harry Derham on cloud nine after first Grade 1 win and has Cheltenham and Aintree in his sights

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Harry Derham has still not come down from Wednesday's high of winning his first Grade 1 as a trainer.

An emotional Derham said "I dream about training Grade 1 winners" in the immediate aftermath of Le Frimeur's brilliant success in the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle, and almost 48 hours later admitted he still had not come down from cloud nine.

Asked if it was everything he'd dreamed of, Derham said: "Better, I would say. I've just been wandering around in a big, happy daze to be honest. It was a very, very special day. I'll remember it for a very long time."

Derham took the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned five-year-old to Punchestown as a relatively unconsidered 18-1 chance. He returned as a six-and-a-half-length Grade 1 winner, with the highly regarded 11-4 favourite Zanoosh in second and Cheltenham Festival runner-up Fruit De Mer in fourth.

Unsurprisingly, the trainer is dreaming of more Grade 1 glory at the sport's biggest festivals.

"It was a big performance I thought, for a horse having his fourth race," added Derham. "I still don't think the horse knows quite how good he is yet. He did plenty wrong and he's still such a baby, but he's obviously got a massive engine, and it's hugely exciting."

Derham confirmed Le Frimeur had returned safely to his Lambourn yard and would enjoy a summer break while connections decided what to do next.

He said: "I'd see him as a chaser, but the dust hasn't settled from Wednesday yet, so we won't think about that too much. We'll let him have a nice summer holiday, and we'll go from there."

Le Frimeur is a best-priced 33-1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at next year's festival and while punters should not be put off by the fact he didn't make it to Cheltenham this season, the reason why explains Derham's hesitance to get too far ahead of himself with future plans.

He explained: "In the autumn he got a setback, so all of a sudden he wasn't going to be able to get a run in before Cheltenham or Aintree, so Punchestown was the fairly obvious place to come.

"You have to do what you can with the horses that you've got, and clearly on that performance he would have been a Cheltenham type, but unfortunately the first half of the season didn't work out for him.

Harry Derham welcomes Le Frimeur back into the winner's enclosure at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"Now you could look back and say actually that time was the best thing for him because he's developed and got stronger, but to come to these festivals you need good horses. As far as I'm concerned, Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown are the three biggest meetings of our calendar and that's where you want to have winners.

"I've been lucky to have two Punchestown winners now, and I need to have some winners at Cheltenham and Aintree."

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