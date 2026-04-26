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Punchestown festival
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'It's Barry v Willie' - Marine Nationale's rider on Punchestown festival clash against Mullins mob

Sean Flanagan and Marine Nationale are led in after the Champion Chase as Barry Connell (right) follows
Sean Flanagan and Marine Nationale are led in after the Champion Chase in 2025Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Barry Connell is the lone ranger in a humdinger of a William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown on Tuesday as Marine Nationale takes on four trained by Willie Mullins – and big-race rider Sean Flanagan is expecting a really tactical affair.

Last year in the same race it was Fact To File who squared up to Marine Nationale, only to be defeated by seven lengths, and this year Mullins has called on both his big guns in the shape of runaway Champion Chase hero Il Etait Temps and Majborough, the beaten odds-on favourite in that Cheltenham race.

Marine Nationale is three from three at Punchestown and comes into the race much fresher than his two main rivals, having missed the Cheltenham Festival following a setback. But Il Etait Temps is the sponsor's 13-8 market leader, with Marine Nationale 9-4 and the error-prone Majborough at 11-4. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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