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'It's Barry v Willie' - Marine Nationale's rider on Punchestown festival clash against Mullins mob
Barry Connell is the lone ranger in a humdinger of a William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown on Tuesday as Marine Nationale takes on four trained by Willie Mullins – and big-race rider Sean Flanagan is expecting a really tactical affair.
Last year in the same race it was Fact To File who squared up to Marine Nationale, only to be defeated by seven lengths, and this year Mullins has called on both his big guns in the shape of runaway Champion Chase hero Il Etait Temps and Majborough, the beaten odds-on favourite in that Cheltenham race.
Marine Nationale is three from three at Punchestown and comes into the race much fresher than his two main rivals, having missed the Cheltenham Festival following a setback. But Il Etait Temps is the sponsor's 13-8 market leader, with Marine Nationale 9-4 and the error-prone Majborough at 11-4.
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Published on inPunchestown festival
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- Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
- Sizing John, Faugheen and Minella Indo set to parade at Punchestown on Tuesday as part of Treo Eile initiative
- 'We're taking over a nice team' - Harry Derham has Grade 1s in his sights as he guns for more Punchestown festival success
- What’s wrong with Barry Connell dissing Jonbon or not rating Il Etait Temps? Absolutely nothing!
- 'He's just a dream to be involved with' - Il Etait Temps camp excited for two-mile showdown at Punchestown