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'It was a long wait!' - patience pays off on Il Etait Temps as we are treated to yet another Paul Townend masterclass
It was worth waiting for and, boy, did we have to wait. The Christmas decorations went up in July as the five runners for the William Hill Champion Chase began to line-up fully ten minutes before the official off-time. Lights, camera, but no action.
“It was just human error,” admitted Niall Cronin, head of communications for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board. “The riders were sent down to the start too early and we apologised to them once they got there. It was just one of those things and if that’s the worst thing that happens this week, it won’t be too bad.”
Fair point, well made.
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Published on inPunchestown festival
Last updated
- Western Fold gains Grade 1 breakthrough on 14th start over fences in novice chase - and a major international target could be next
- 'I thought, 'Wow' as he came up beside Marine Nationale' - emphatic Il Etait Temps thrills Mullins and Townend
- Punchestown: 'The Arkle is to the forefront of my mind' - Eachtotheirown causes 16-1 shock for Barry Connell in first Grade 1
- Gavin Cromwell on Inothewayurthinkin: 'We were happy with him going into Cheltenham, but I’m even happier with him now'
- 4.15 Punchestown: 'I don't think she's finished improving yet' - star mare goes in search of sixth straight win in Grade 1 novice hurdle
- Western Fold gains Grade 1 breakthrough on 14th start over fences in novice chase - and a major international target could be next
- 'I thought, 'Wow' as he came up beside Marine Nationale' - emphatic Il Etait Temps thrills Mullins and Townend
- Punchestown: 'The Arkle is to the forefront of my mind' - Eachtotheirown causes 16-1 shock for Barry Connell in first Grade 1
- Gavin Cromwell on Inothewayurthinkin: 'We were happy with him going into Cheltenham, but I’m even happier with him now'
- 4.15 Punchestown: 'I don't think she's finished improving yet' - star mare goes in search of sixth straight win in Grade 1 novice hurdle