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Punchestown festivalyesterday
18:05 Punchestown
premium

'It was a long wait!' - patience pays off on Il Etait Temps as we are treated to yet another Paul Townend masterclass

Paul Townend celebrates on Il Etait Temps after winning the William Hill Champion Chase
Il Etait Temps and Paul Townend after winning the William Hill Champion ChaseCredit: Sportsfile via Getty Images
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It was worth waiting for and, boy, did we have to wait. The Christmas decorations went up in July as the five runners for the William Hill Champion Chase began to line-up fully ten minutes before the official off-time. Lights, camera, but no action.

“It was just human error,” admitted Niall Cronin, head of communications for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board. “The riders were sent down to the start too early and we apologised to them once they got there. It was just one of those things and if that’s the worst thing that happens this week, it won’t be too bad.”

Fair point, well made.

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Deputy Ireland editor

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