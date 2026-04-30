'It doesn't look the strongest division at the moment' - Barry Connell keen to test Champion Hurdle waters with William Munny

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Barry Connell’s fighting talk is a joy to behold. Not many of his small but select string enter the fray without the full-throated backing of their trainer, but with Boodles Champion Hurdle hope William Munny , the Kildare-based handler is notably pragmatic.

Progressing like a freight train as a novice hurdler, William Munny won a Listed event by 15 lengths at Punchestown last term before posting a huge effort in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, when second behind Kopek Des Bordes. The problem is that was the last time the individual named after a Clint Eastwood outlaw was seen in competitive action.

Despite a carefully plotted Champion Hurdle campaign, the son of Westerner has been beset by injury woes, throwing Connell’s meticulously laid plans into chaos. William Munny now returns to action after 416 days off, and faces the reigning Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth, so Connell is keeping his expectations in check.

William Munny: was progressive but hasn't been seen since last season's Cheltenham Festival Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpos.com/photos)

“He’s back in training and has been going well so we’re going to let him take his chance,” Connell said. “I think it’s a good opportunity to get a run in open company into him now. It will stand him in good stead for next year.

“We had him away at Fairyhouse after the Easter festival just to get him a spin on a racecourse because he hasn’t been out all year. He got a very bad muscle tear in his hind quarters when he was ready to run in the Morgiana and he needed to stand in for six weeks. That kind of knocked us out of most of the season, including Cheltenham.”

Connell added: “It’s a big ask, because he’s effectively a novice after not running since the Supreme, coming in against horses who are a couple of seasons in Champion Hurdles. Having said that, it doesn’t look like the strongest division at the moment.

“If he ran anywhere near the race he did in the Supreme, he’d be competitive, so I’m expecting him to run a nice race. I’d be hoping he could get into the frame and that would set us up well for next year.”

Staying over hurdles is Connell’s preferred course of action next term, so there could be a lot to look forward to with William Munny. However, in the here and now, it would be a tremendous shock if anything can stop Lossiemouth from adding an 11th Grade 1 win to her collection.

Lossiemouth: can she cap another magical season? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Lining up in the Champion Hurdle for the first time in March, the seven-year-old mare justified the baying calls of much of the racing public to run against the geldings with an emphatic victory.

Renewing rivalry from Cheltenham is stablemate Anzadam, along with British challenger Golden Ace .

Likely to forever be pegged as a ‘lucky’ winner of the 2025 Champion Hurdle, it is impossible to argue Golden Ace has not benefited from the jumping frailties of some individuals more talented than her. Yet you have to have the ability to be in a position to take advantage in those situations, and this consistent mare has been able to capitalise where others have not.

Anzadam was considered the heir apparent to the Donnellys' Champion Hurdle winner State Man after he was sidelined at the beginning of the season. However, the wheels have come off for him since upped to Grade 1 level, betrayed by a tendency to race keenly, while a race-ending mistake at the second flight at Cheltenham put paid to any pretensions he may have had of championship race success. Yet there’s a streak of quality in him, and if the six-year-old could put it all together someday, he still looks capable of something big.

But for all that, like at Cheltenham, Lossiemouth is undefeated at Punchestown. Three of her 14 wins have come here and, with her mares’ allowance in tow, she can cap a wonderful season for herself and her owner.

What they say

AJ O'Neill, joint-trainer of Wilful

This is the logical place for him to step up to a higher level and he's in great form and came out of Cheltenham very well. He needs to continue progressing to compete at this level, but he's done that throughout a fantastic season.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Golden Ace

Realistically, given the opposition, we are hoping to get in the prize-money. But if Lossiemouth falters and others don't run up to their level, she should be there. We thought we'd try cheekpieces to help her to travel more sweetly – they won't do her any harm.

Paul Townend, rider of Lossiemouth

She’s just a superstar and it will be a pleasure to ride her again. She’s proven herself on all different types of ground and over a variety of trips. She’s unbeaten at Punchestown, but her record is good pretty much everywhere. She’s going to take an awful lot of beating with a clear round.

Read more Raceday Intel:

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