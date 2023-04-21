Racing Post logo
Punchestown festival
premium

'I'm glad I skipped Aintree' - Shark takes aim at Galopin Des Champs with stable star Hewick

Hewick: set to take on Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown
Hewick: set to take on Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown

Hewick is set for a rematch with Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (5.55) next week after coming out his nasty Cheltenham Festival fall unscathed.

The Shark Hanlon-trained eight-year-old will bid to add another Grade 1 to an already glittering CV that includes a Bet365 Gold Cup, Galway Plate and an American Grand National, along with his Eclipse Award for being champion steeplechaser in the US.

Hewick was last seen falling at the second-last in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month, but is set to take on brilliant Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs again, with regular jockey Jordan Gainford hoping to be back for the ride.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 April 2023
icon
