'I'd have been disgusted if I'd been mugged' - King Rasko Grey pulls out all of the stops to back up Turners win

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Landing the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle looked like a simple enough task on paper for King Rasko Grey , but he was all out to land it as British raider Lord Byron finished with a rattle to almost cause an upset.

An 11-1 winner of the Turners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, King Rasko Grey was mentioned as a possible Champion Hurdle candidate next year by Willie Mullins following his victory in March. He arrived to Punchestown attempting to strengthen those credentials.

Although he posted the lowest winning Racing Post Rating of the Turners for more than 20 years, the form in behind had been boosted since at Aintree, and the rivals lining up to take him on in the 2m4½f Grade 1 looked well below the standard he had beaten at Cheltenham.

Ridden prominently, Paul Townend began to niggle along the 8-13 favourite as the field straightened for home and he slowly started to get rolling. It appeared like it would be an authoritative type of victory as King Rasko Grey jumped the last in front.

Paul Townend after King Rasko Grey's Punchestown win Credit: Seb Daly (Sportsfile via Getty Images)

However, the Faye Bromley-trained Lord Byron was not finished with. He got a second wind under Harry Cobden to finish with a storming run and forced King Rasko Grey to pull out all of the stops to win by a head.

Assistant trainer David Casey appeared to lean more towards going chasing next season with Audrey Turley's dual grade 1 winner.

He said: “Paul said if he got nabbed, he would have been disgusted, but he would have been back in front a length after the line, which would have been no good obviously.

“It's great he got there. They didn't go overly mad and King Rasko Grey stayed the trip well at Cheltenham, so Paul had plenty of horse and he jumped the last well.

“I'm not certain which way he'll go, but I'd like to think chasing, as I think he's a made chaser. Looking at the way he jumps hurdles, I think he'd jump fences really well. I'm really looking forward to next season with him."

King Rasko Grey: held on at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Paul Townend also felt there was more improvement to come from the immature son of Galiway.

He said: “He’s a talented horse, but just still physically and mentally immature. I would have been disgusted if I'd been mugged. If Harry [Cobden] had come to me earlier, I think he would have just pushed me on down the track.

“He’s a big horse and he doesn’t get the credit for the size of him, I think. I don’t want to say he's going over fences too much because he’d end up hurdling then, but I’d love to ride him over a fence.”

Read this next:

'She's a rare one' - deadly Dinoblue completes Cheltenham-Punchestown double for a second consecutive year

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.