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'He's just a dream to be involved with' - Il Etait Temps camp excited for two-mile showdown at Punchestown
Connections of Champion Chase hero Il Etait Temps are excited about their "horse of a lifetime" clashing with Marine Nationale and Majborough in a day-one festival showdown at Punchestown on Tuesday.
Il Etait Temps will be returning to the course and distance over which he beat this season's Gold Cup hero Gaelic Warrior two years ago in the William Hill Champion Chase and Ross Doyle, racing manager to owners Hollywood Racing and Barnane Stud, said: "Punchestown is the plan.
"It was an unbelievable performance from everyone involved at Cheltenham. To do what he did in the Champion Chase was unreal, and it's huge credit to Willie and everyone at Closutton."
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Published on inPunchestown festival
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- Punchestown ready to build on record-breaking festival, but decision to exclude on-course bookmakers from premium areas has left 'a sour taste'
- Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior set for fascinating rematch as JP McManus camp outlines A-list Punchestown team
- Red-hot yard plotting twin assaults as Grade 1 hero takes aim at Punchestown and Classic hope set for Curragh test
- 'We're hoping she could make up into a Gold Cup mare' - The Big Westerner camp dreaming big with Punchestown eyed next
- 'I don't mind who shows up, our lad is in unreal form' - Barry Connell can't wait for heavyweight bout at Punchestown