'He's just a dream to be involved with' - Il Etait Temps camp excited for two-mile showdown at Punchestown

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Connections of Champion Chase hero Il Etait Temps are excited about their "horse of a lifetime" clashing with Marine Nationale and Majborough in a day-one festival showdown at Punchestown on Tuesday.

Il Etait Temps will be returning to the course and distance over which he beat this season's Gold Cup hero Gaelic Warrior two years ago in the William Hill Champion Chase and Ross Doyle, racing manager to owners Hollywood Racing and Barnane Stud, said: "Punchestown is the plan.

"It was an unbelievable performance from everyone involved at Cheltenham. To do what he did in the Champion Chase was unreal, and it's huge credit to Willie and everyone at Closutton."