'He never put out his landing gear' - Salvator Mundi takes advantage after hot favourite Kopek Des Bordes comes down

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A shocking blunder at the second-last fence saw Kopek Des Bordes depart the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase as stablemate Salvator Mundi forged on to gain a first Grade 1 chase victory and extend Willie Mullins' 11-year winning streak in the race.

But for an error at the final fence at Cheltenham last time, Kopek Des Bordes could very well have been arriving at Punchestown as the Arkle winner. So with his Cheltenham conqueror Kargese at home in her stable, and his four rivals looking a step below what he faced at Prestbury Park, the 2025 Supreme Novices’ winner started the contest a confident 4-11 favourite.

Paul Townend kept it simple aboard the six-year-old as he tracked Irish Panther throughout, and although he wasn’t completely flawless in his jumping, it wasn’t in any way suggestive of what was to come.

As they headed for home, Kopek Des Bordes hit the front going to the second-last. Irish Panther began to go backwards, and it was the market leader's stablemate, 13-2 chance Salvator Mundi, who distinguished himself as a potential danger.

It’s difficult to say how comfortable the favourite was travelling, and the race certainly wasn’t over when he departed. But depart he did in a violent swerve to the left before diving at the fence and coming down.

Kopek Des Bordes comes home loose after falling at the second-last at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins said of the fall: “Everything was going right. He probably just lost his attention going to the fence without horses around him to keep him focused. He appeared to take off but never put out his landing gear.”

The lack of landing gear flung the door open for Salvator Mundi to gain a first top-level win over fences, and a maiden Grade 1 success in Ireland for rider Harry Cobden.

The Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned six-year-old won an Aintree Grade 1 hurdle last term and had always been highly thought of by connections. This success will forever have an asterisk beside it given the exit of his stablemate, but it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if he went on to confirm the form with Kopek Des Bordes at some stage next season.

Mullins wasn’t certain the result was decided before the fall. “He was there to pick up the pieces and who knows, he may have played a part in it anyway," he said.

“He probably needs nicer ground. He’s probably more of a spring horse than a real winter horse. He’s good in his own right, he was right on the premises. If Kopek made a mistake there and got away with it, your man was right up his tail.

“He’s no back number. I’m delighted for Joe and Marie Donnelly. They’ve had a disappointing season, but now they have this fellow."

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