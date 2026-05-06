43,572 racegoers! Punchestown Champion Hurdle day attracted one of the biggest crowds in Ireland this century

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The Friday of the Punchestown festival has cemented itself as the most popular day in the Irish racing calendar, with 43,572 racegoers attending Champion Hurdle day last week – one of the biggest crowds seen at an Irish racecourse in 20 years.

Punchestown chief executive Conor O'Neill believed Constitution Hill's presence on the card contributed to a huge 42,138 coming through the turnstiles last year, but that figure was surpassed.

The festival broke all records last year, with the overall five-day attendance up 15 per cent on 2024, and it enjoyed another spike last week with a figure of 139,077, up a further 2,426.

Thursday and Saturday crowds were slightly down, but attendance was up on Wednesday by nearly 14 per cent with a figure of 26,423. Saturday remains the second-most popular day, with a figure of 31,542.

Punchestown: the Friday of the meeting this year attracted a bumper crowd Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Galway Plate day in 2006, with 48,120 racegoers, is the modern-day record, but Punchestown is fast-approaching that level. O'Neill is confident numbers can increase further, while mindful the track needs to invest in facilities to accommodate growth.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "I thought with Constitution Hill and the weather the way it was last year, you couldn't get near that again – everything aligned with the racing and social crowd on that occasion.

"But it's one of those days that seems to be growing and growing. I think the crowd would be among the biggest since before the Celtic Tiger. It's phenomenal.

"It has potential to grow even more, and we have to commit to further investment to ensure the customer experience matches it. That's the big challenge with numbers like this."

He was also buoyed by healthy participation from British-based trainers, with Le Frimeur giving trainer Harry Derham a first Grade 1 winner last Wednesday.

O'Neill said: "It's something we've focused heavily on. Britain is our biggest potential growth market and it's something we've committed to. It's an integral part of the festival and it's crucial we get them over and renew rivalries from Cheltenham and Aintree."

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