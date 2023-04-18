'We're working back from the Arc' - three-time Group 1 winner Hurricane Lane impresses in racecourse gallop

Champion trainer Charlie Appleby is ‘working back from the Arc’ with his classy five-year-old Hurricane Lane, who impressed onlookers in a racecourse gallop on the Rowley Mile on Tuesday morning.

The son of Frankel went on a Group 1 winning spree in 2021 when racking up a hat-trick of wins at the highest level in the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger before finishing third to Torquator Tasso in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The chestnut is currently on a comeback mission after two disappointing efforts as a four-year-old.

After witnessing Hurricane Lane burst out of the Dip in scintillating fashion under William Buick, Appleby insisted ease in the ground is the key to where he will be campaigned, kicking off in the Group 3 John Porter Stakes () at Newbury on Saturday.

On ground officially described as soft, good to soft in places, Hurricane Lane was sent ten lengths clear of his lead horse in his latest exercise.

Appleby said: “We brought Hurricane Lane up here today for the ground as he’s proven on that surface. I don’t need to tell anyone about his three-year-old career but his four-year-old campaign ended up disappointing. He ran a credible race to be third on quick ground in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot after which we thought we’d got away with it. Unfortunately, we then went to Saint Cloud in July where the ground wasn’t where we thought it was. It was quick enough and he ran a disappointing race.”

Hurricane Lane finished eighth of nine behind subsequent Arc winner Alpinista that day and was not seen again. He added: “Prior to that he’d been campaigned at the top level during his three-year-old career so we knocked him on the head after Saint Cloud to give him every chance. One thing I wanted is to start him off on ground with soft in the description. He let himself down well there and we’ll potentially have a look at Newbury on Saturday with the ground looking as though it will have some ease in it.”

Going forward, the Godolphin trainer said: “The only reason this horse has stayed in training is to work back from the Arc. To do so we need to tick all the right boxes in trying to get there and give him every opportunity to get there. He’ll be campaigned accordingly.”

Hurricane Lane may well be running at Newbury, but one Appleby big gun who is set to miss out is Noble Style, currently 5-2 second favourite for the Group 3 Greenham Stakes.

The unbeaten son of Kingman was last seen winning the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes at York last August but missed an autumn campaign due to a setback.

Appleby said: “Noble Style is a slick mover on quick ground and I don’t forsee us going to Newbury at this stage. He’ll probably have a racecourse gallop somewhere instead.”

