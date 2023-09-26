Tom Clover planning dual raid on Longchamp Group 1 prizes

Tom Clover is plotting a double Group 1 raid on Longchamp with Rogue Lightning and Rogue Millennium as he bids to make a good season even better.

The Newmarket trainer's runners have earned more than £446,000 in Britain this season, giving him his best year yet in prize-money terms, and now Longchamp's riches are in his sights on Sunday.

The Shergar Cup Dash and Scarbrough Stakes winner Rogue Lightning and Royal Ascot winner Rogue Millennium are owned by The Rogues Gallery and are being targeted at the €350,000 Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines and €500,000 Prix de l'Opera Longines.

"It's very much the plan for both horses to run," said Clover. "The Rogues are a fantastic syndicate with some really exciting horses. To be going to Arc day with two relatively inexpensive horses – they cost less than £80,000 combined – for two Group 1s is hugely exciting.

Rogue Lightning beats Raasel in the Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker

"They're a credit to everyone at home, Tony Elliott and the whole syndicate. They're extremely patient and forward-thinking and are great people to train for. We've had some fantastic days."

Of Rogue Lightning's chances, he said: "He seems to have come out of his Scarbrough win well and I'm not sure Raasel [who he beat at Doncaster] quite handled the ground at Newbury [where he was last in the Group 3 World Trophy].

"He seems really well and, as we've seen this season, there doesn't seem to be a huge amount between top-end handicappers and the Group 1s. It's a very open division.

"He'll go up a bit [in the handicap] on Tuesday and he deserves a crack at the Abbaye. Danny Tudhope, who rode him at Doncaster, felt a strongly run five furlongs should really suit – and that is usually the case in the Abbaye."

Rogue Millennium (left) chases home Tahiyra in the Group 1 Matron Stakes at Leopardstown Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Group 2 Duke of Cambridge winner Rogue Millennium finished runner-up in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last time, and Clover said: "She ran huge in the Matron. We know Tahiyra is a fantastic filly, and she was closing her down the whole way.

"Nine [furlongs] is perhaps her optimum trip. She just gets ten and she's doing her best work at the line over eight. With the forecast set fair, hopefully ten at Longchamp will suit her – she ran very well this year over course and distance behind Mqse De Sevigne, who is a dual Group 1 winner.

"Hopefully with a bit of luck and some nice draws they can run well."

Read more . . .

Ace Impact and Hukum among 15 runners left in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at first forfeit stage

Starlust supplemented for Middle Park as confirmations revealed for Cambridgeshire meeting

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.