The blind racegoer who travelled 19 hours by coach and ferry to enjoy Frankie Dettori's final Arc

Marilyn Lant's journey from Exeter to Paris took longer than Yoshihiro Sato's flight from Japan but she enjoyed a calvados on the ferry, gained free admission to Longchamp and is now dearly hoping a rather famous Italian gentleman makes her first trip to the Arc one to remember forever.

Yoshihiro, you will not be surprised to learn, is here in the hope of seeing his nation claim victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for the first time. For Marilyn, it's all about Frankie Dettori – and even though blindness means she will not be able to see him, the West Country racing fan was extremely keen to be present with good friend Suzanne Martin for the superstar jockey's farewell to French racing.

"We're going to fly home but we came by coach from Exeter," said Marilyn. "It was a 19-hour journey and we didn't get to the hotel until 3am. I did make sure I had an apple brandy on the ferry, though."

Marilyn Lant is at Longchamp to enjoy the Arc with friend Suzanne Martin

Even without the little tipple, the expedition from Exeter would have been worthwhile.

"I can only make out outlines, so we'll make sure we go down to the rail to watch the races," she said. "They even let us in today for free when I showed them my stick. It's a magic stick. You've got to get some advantages from being blind!"

Marilyn will also make sure to have a few euros on Free Wind in the big race.

"We go to Exeter, Cheltenham and Taunton but this is our first time here," she said. "I wanted to come because of Frankie. I really think he is going to finish riding this year and I want to have a photo of him before he stops.

"He is just so lovely. I love his accent, too. When he's up he's up but when he's down he's down. I'm a bit like that as well. I did love the way he kissed Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot this year as well."

The Queen will not be at Longchamp but the racecourse has been graced by a number of Japanese visitors, including Yoshihiro, son Kosuke and daughter Kanako, who now lives in France with husband Alex Liquito.

Yoshihiro Sato (left) hopes to see a Japanese-trained horse win the Arc for the first time

"He is a big racing fan and goes racing every weekend but it's his first time at the Arc," said Kanako, translating for her father. "He says the Arc is the most famous international race in Japan and we want to win it because of the status it would bring."

But does he believe Through Seven Seas is the horse who will make the dream come true?

"Mmmm," said Yoshihiro. "Mmmm" basically means the same in Japanese as it does in English. What came next needed to be translated. "He says she has a 50-50 chance," added Kanako.

If all Japanese punters feel the same, Through Seven Seas could end up challenging for favouritism.

Read these next:

Fantastic Moon backed into 8-1 from 10 for the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with ground quickening

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: 'I really think he has a chance of winning' - top trainers on their big-race contenders

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on each of the 15 Longchamp runners

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.