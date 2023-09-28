Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

Lumiere Rock 'improving with every run' and bids for Group 1 glory in Prix de l'Opera on Arc card

Lumiere Rock
Lumiere Rock: Blandford Stakes winner has proved an astute purchaseCredit: Patrick McCann

Impressive Blandford Stakes winner Lumiere Rock will bid to add a Group 1 success to her CV in the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp on Sunday, with connections saying the three-year-old has "exceeded everyone's expectations" after being sourced for just 55,000gns as a yearling.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained filly has never finished outside the first four in ten starts and could meet Jannah Rose again after finishing a head behind her at Deauville last month before storming to a three-length victory in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh.

Mitch Barry, racing manager to owners Rockfield Stud, said: "She was very impressive in the Blandford. Joseph said after she ran at Deauville the cheekpieces might sharpen her up and that worked 100 per cent.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 17:00, 28 September 2023
