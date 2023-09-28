Lumiere Rock 'improving with every run' and bids for Group 1 glory in Prix de l'Opera on Arc card

Impressive Blandford Stakes winner Lumiere Rock will bid to add a Group 1 success to her CV in the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp on Sunday, with connections saying the three-year-old has "exceeded everyone's expectations" after being sourced for just 55,000gns as a yearling.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained filly has never finished outside the first four in ten starts and could meet Jannah Rose again after finishing a head behind her at Deauville last month before storming to a three-length victory in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh.

Mitch Barry, racing manager to owners Rockfield Stud, said: "She was very impressive in the Blandford. Joseph said after she ran at Deauville the cheekpieces might sharpen her up and that worked 100 per cent.