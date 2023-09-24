Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'It's all about Continuous' - St Leger hero to be supplemented for Arc as Aidan O'Brien relies on sole runner

Continuous (Ryan Moore) wins the St Leger at Doncaster
Continuous: an 8-1 shot for next Sunday's Arc with Paddy PowerCredit: Edward Whitaker

Continuous is continuing to please Aidan O'Brien and the St Leger winner is set to be supplemented at a cost of €120,000 for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe despite the race coming just 15 days after his dominating display at Doncaster.

With Savethelastdance out for the remainder of the season, Paddington and Luxembourg being aimed at Ascot's Champions Day and Auguste Rodin likely to be Breeders' Cup bound, the Ballydoyle Arc challenge will boil down to Continuous.

It is now seven years since Found led home a 1-2-3 for O'Brien in the 2016 Arc; the trainer also won Europe's most prestigious Flat race in 2007 with Dylan Thomas under Kieren Fallon. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 24 September 2023Last updated 18:55, 24 September 2023
