'It's all about Continuous' - St Leger hero to be supplemented for Arc as Aidan O'Brien relies on sole runner

Continuous is continuing to please Aidan O'Brien and the St Leger winner is set to be supplemented at a cost of €120,000 for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe despite the race coming just 15 days after his dominating display at Doncaster.

With Savethelastdance out for the remainder of the season, Paddington and Luxembourg being aimed at Ascot's Champions Day and Auguste Rodin likely to be Breeders' Cup bound, the Ballydoyle Arc challenge will boil down to Continuous.

It is now seven years since Found led home a 1-2-3 for O'Brien in the 2016 Arc; the trainer also won Europe's most prestigious Flat race in 2007 with Dylan Thomas under Kieren Fallon.