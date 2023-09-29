How punters can profit from betting into massive French pools on Arc weekend

The option to take Pari-Mutuel odds on your bet in France was available in Britain for years, but the industry SP has taken over in recent times and very few bets are now settled at PMU.

However, the Tote’s initiative to team up with the French equivalent now offers punters the chance to bet directly into the French pools and that could mean even bigger PMU dividends.

The most exciting part of being able to bet straight into the PMU exclusively through the Tote will be the opportunity to play in some new markets. In time let’s hope the Tote expand the number of options available to include bets like the Quinte+, where the first five finishers are predicted and there are consolations for going close. That isn’t on offer this weekend, however.

To kick things off on Arc weekend the Tote will offer the five most recognisable bets to British punters in the shape of the Win, Place, Exacta, Trifecta and Swinger, along with one that may be a little less well known on the English side of the channel. That is the Quinella.

To put that bet into layman’s terms it is simply what we would call a Reverse Exacta and the task is to select the first two finishers in any order, rather than the correct one like an Exacta.

In years gone by logic has dictated that French-trained horses are usually shorter on the PMU and, as a result, the British- and Irish-trained ones offer value. But the reality is that angle doesn’t exist nowadays because horses trained by Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby are well known.

Nevertheless, it can still be the case that runners from smaller yards in Britain and Ireland are overlooked. No disrespect to any of the following trainers as they are all capable, but Ballymount Boy could be overpriced for Adrian Keatley in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1.15) on Sunday.

It was also once the case that German runners offered value and, while I doubt that applies to Prix Niel winner Fantastic Moon, the Henk Grewe-trained Mr Hollywood and Sisfahan will be huge in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05) . The Japanese raider Through Seven Seas may also be overlooked on Sunday.

The Tom Clover-trained Rogue Millennium might be bigger than she should be in the Prix de l'Opera (3.50) and Ken Condon’s Moss Tucker is another one to look out for on the PMU in the Prix de l’Abbaye (4.25) .

