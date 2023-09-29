Highfield Princess handed tough stall as draw and final fields are announced for Longchamp's Sunday card

Popular sprinter Highfield Princess will have to defy a tricky berth in stall 14 if she is to win the Qatar Prix de l'Abbaye (4.25) for the first time at Longchamp on Sunday.

While Move In Time struck from stall 12 in 2014 and 2016 and Mabs Cross won from 13 in 2018, no horse has won from higher since the French champion Marchand D'Or broke from 20 in 2008.

The three-time Group 1 winner will face 18 others in the French charge, including her Flying Five conqueror Moss Tucker (drawn 11), Art Power (13) and Rogue Lightning (19).

More favourably drawn are last year's runner-up White Lavender (six), Kerdos (four), Bouttemont (five), Equality (eight) and Get Ahead (nine). The sole entry not to be declared was last Sunday's Group 3 Renaissance Stakes winner Go Athletico.

All entries stood their ground in the remaining Group 1s other than Johannes Brahms in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1.15), meaning ten colts will go to post for the curtain-raising juvenile contest.

Henry Adams: among the field for the Marcel Boussac Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Wathnan Racing's duo Ballymount Boy and Native American will take on the Aidan O'Brien-trained runners Henry Adams and Unquestionable and leading home chance Beauvatier.

Rosallion will bid to bounce back from a disappointing effort when sent off favourite in the Champagne Stakes last time, while Frankie Dettori will partner the Brian Meehan-trained Newmarket novice winner Jayarebe.

Ten fillies will contest the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac (1.50), with the May Hill winner Darnation set to take on Les Pavots, Zandy and Wathnan's new purchase Julica. Dettori rides Meehan's Extraordinaire and Ryan Moore is confirmed for Ballydoyle's Opera Singer.

All 12 will go to post for the Qatar Prix de l'Opera (3.50), meaning Group 1 winners Al Husn and Blue Rose Cen will renew their rivalry after clashing in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, while Jannah Rose, Rogue Millennium, Jackie Oh and Lumiere Rock are also involved.

Fourteen runners will go to post for the Qatar Prix de la Foret (5.00), including the ante-post favourite Kinross, who will have to beat King Gold, Shouldhavebeenaring and Cachet if he is to win the race for a second time under Dettori.

