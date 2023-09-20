Free Wind cut to 20-1 for Arc after Frankie Dettori gets practice on possible final Arc ride

Frankie Dettori’s final ride in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is fast approaching and the legendary jockey could be leaning on lively outsider Free Wind if he wants to crown his swansong season with a magnificent seventh victory in the famous race.

For much of the season Emily Upjohn had seemed to be his likely mount for the big one at Longchamp, but with Champions Day or the Breeders' Cup more likely to be on her agenda it could be her stablemate who gives Dettori a chance to write one final French fairytale before retirement.

The 52-year-old rode work on the John and Thady Gosden-trained mare on the Newmarket gallops on Wednesday morning, suggesting she could be his likely partner on October 1.

The five-year-old mare had been 66-1 with bet365 on Wednesday morning, but she has now been cut to 40-1 with that firm and is as short as 20-1 with Paddy Power, William Hill and Betfair. Coral offer a standout 50-1.

Free Wind’s most recent effort came when finishing a close second in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks last month, form which was boosted when winner Warm Heart followed up in the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp on September 10.

Free Wind (near side): lost out by a head to Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks last time Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Dettori is already leading jockey in the Arc having won it six times, most recently when completing back-to-back wins on the Gosden-trained Enable in 2017 and 2018. He also has landed it with Lammtarra (1995), Sakhee (2001), Marienbard (2002) and Golden Horn (2015).

The daughter of Galileo covered a mile under Dettori on the Limekilns round gallop at second lot on Wednesday morning and finished off well considering she was running into a head wind.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: “Frankie rode Free Wind this morning in a piece of work and she went nicely. The plan is to leave her in the Arc at the next declaration stage.”

Free Wind's stablemate Emily Upjohn remains a 16-1 chance for the Arc. She started her season with a bang when landing the Coronation Cup at Epsom ahead of another Arc hopeful, Westover. She went on to be narrowly denied by arguably the horse of the summer, Paddington, in the Coral-Eclipse – an effort which probably told as she later failed to fire in the King George.

Frankie Dettori on Free Wind at Newmarket on Wednesday morning Credit: David Milnes

Hukum, a brilliant winner that day at Ascot, is now second favourite behind home hope Ace Impact for the Arc, but John Gosden has suggested he might have other targets in mind for Emily Upjohn. He said: "Emily Upjohn could run at Ascot where she won last year or there's the Breeders' Cup to consider."

Free Wind will not face a rematch with her Yorkshire Oaks conqueror Warm Heart as her trainer Aidan O’Brien has decided the impressive St Leger winner Continuous may be the only runner from Ballydoyle.

On Tuesday, O'Brien said: "We won't make a final decision on the Arc until next week. We'll see how he is and how he's come out of the Leger first. We'll give him every chance. He seems fine so far and all the signs are good. Everybody has been very happy since Saturday.

"He would have to be supplemented on Wednesday and obviously we will give him every chance before the lads have to make their minds up."

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (October 1, Longchamp)

bet365: 7-2 Ace Impact, 11-2 Hukum, 9 Feed The Flame, 10 Westover, 14 Emily Upjohn, 16 Bay Bridge, 20 Luxembourg, Place Du Carrousel, Simca MIlle, Zagrey, 25 bar

