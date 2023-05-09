Field limit raised to 24 for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe following last year's eliminations

On the eve of entries closing for the 2023 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, France Galop has revealed the maximum number of runners for Europe's richest race will rise from 20 to 24.

The move comes after the 2022 contest saw the elimination of the bottom-rated runners for the first time in the race's history. Among those who missed out – either through elimination or because connections declared for an alternative race in the face of the inevitable – were Australia's champion mare Verry Elleegant, Prix de Diane runner-up La Parisienne and the Ed and Simon Crisford-trained West Wind Blows.

"The huge expanse of the track at ParisLongchamp means there is no safety or security issue with a field of 24 runners," said France Galop's director general, Olivier Delloye.