Eve-of-Arc boost for British and Irish punters as Tote and PMU sign new pool deal

British and Irish punters now have the chance to tap into some lucrative French betting pools all year round after a deal was agreed by the Tote and the PMU.

The initiative, in place from Friday, means Tote customers will be able to bet into more than 7,000 pools from 88 French courses, including 262 Pattern contests and leading trotting fixtures.

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, France's greatest race and the most prestigious Flat contest in Europe, takes place on Sunday and the corresponding afternoon last year drew in more than €15 million into the pool.

Nearly €6m is bet into pools for most meetings, with more than €750,000 bet on each race.

Alex Frost, chief executive of the UK Tote Group, said: "We are delighted to work with the PMU on this incredibly positive development for UK and Irish racing fans, which will also drive increased revenues for the grassroots of French racing.

"By commingling our UK pool into the French pool, British and Irish Tote customers can bet into huge pools on the top-class racing action from France. With huge liquidity in pools, there is great value available on every race with winning customers welcomed at the Tote. I would like to thank the PMU team for their co-operation and support, and we wish everyone a successful weekend ahead of two fantastic days of racing at Longchamp."

Frost, an owner-breeder whose horses include the classy Araminta and Queens Gamble, added: "I fondly remember Rail Link going off at 24.0 in the PMU pool [v 8-1 industry SP] for the 2006 Arc, and am delighted Tote customers can finally have the chance to take advantage of such opportunities."

Emmanuelle Malecaze-Doublet, chief executive officer of PMU, said: "This agreement is a strategic milestone in our long-standing partnership with UK Tote Group. We are very proud of this new step that marks the recognition of our expertise as a global horseracing operator and highlights the excellence of French races. This exciting development will enhance the already highly attractive horse betting offering of the UK Tote."

