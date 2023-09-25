Alan King provides positive update on Trueshan - but final decision on Cadran bid yet to be made

Just a fortnight on from his remarkable Doncaster Cup victory, Trueshan will head to Longchamp for the Group 1 Prix du Cadran on Saturday provided he comes through his final preparations at home, according to trainer Alan King.

The seven-year-old defeated Stradivarius in the Qatar-sponsored Cadran under James Doyle in 2021 before going on to triumph in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot two weeks later.

That could be the plan again for the gelding, who won the Group 2 Doncaster Cup this month on his return following a wind operation when he tanked his way to the front under Hollie Doyle and held on to score by a length and a quarter from Sweet William.

King said on Monday: "He’ll have a scope tomorrow and a final breeze on Wednesday, and provided all that goes well he’ll head to France on Thursday morning. A final decision will be made on Wednesday. We’ve done very little with him since Doncaster but he seems in good order."

Doyle is relishing the possibility of more Group 1 glory if all goes to plan, saying: "It’ll be great if he runs because he’s won the race before and hopefully the ground doesn’t dry up too much.

Trueshan and Hollie Doyle return after winning the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle in June Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"He was in top form at Doncaster. He was enjoying himself and seemed back to his best, which was great to see. You never know how they’ll do after a wind op, it might take one or two runs before it has an effect, but it had a positive one on him and everyone was delighted."

Doyle experienced a mixed day when she made the trip to Germany for three rides at Cologne on Sunday. She partnered the Amy Murphy-trained Kapparis Kid in a mile maiden but the juvenile, who was leading the race, hung left and unseated Doyle on the final turn.

"I’m fine and I think he’s fine," said the rider. "Thankfully we’re both okay."

Doyle did, however, strike on the Murphy-trained Geologist in a Listed contest, before finishing runner-up on Trevaunance in the Group 1 Preis von Europa.

She said: "Amy has done really well with her international runners and her filly was well placed. It was great to get her a Listed winner. Trevaunance ran a good race in the Group 1 for Jessica Harrington, so it was a good day and well worth the trip."

Read these next:

Ace Impact and Hukum among 15 runners left in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at first forfeit stage

Will it rain? The predictability of this Arc hangs in the balance

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.