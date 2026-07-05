William Haggas to unleash strong hand in search of first July Cup win - and predicts a 'sharper' Almeraq at Newmarket

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William Haggas will launch a two-strong attack in his bid to win a first Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup (4.35 ) and believes a greater performance can still be unearthed from Royal Ascot winner Almeraq .

Haggas has not had a runner in Newmarket's summer showpiece since 2017, but is set to have strong representation in Saturday's Group 1. His team will be headed by Shadwell's Almeraq, who came out on top in a four-way photo-finish to the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes last month.

The four-year-old caused a 25-1 shock that day, but he is the second favourite at 5-1 to confirm himself as Britain's leading sprinter and Haggas hopes his upward trajectory did not peak at the royal meeting.