Venetian Sun's July Cup bid in the balance with Karl Burke concerned about Newmarket ground

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A final decision on Venetian Sun's participation in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup (4.35) will be made on Saturday morning, with trainer Karl Burke concerned about the ground for his star filly.

Burke will walk the July course at Newmarket on the morning of the race to assess whether conditions are suitable for Venetian Sun, who is unbeaten in six starts over sprint trips.

The ground at Newmarket remained good to firm before the start of day two of the July meeting, with 6mm of water applied to the track after racing on Thursday. Temperatures are due to stay around 30C before dropping slightly to 26C on Saturday.

"We'll be keeping a close eye on what they do with the watering and how the ground rides today; I'd imagine it's going to quicken up again," Burke said on Friday morning. "We'll walk the track in the morning before a final decision is made whether she can run or not.

Karl Burke: will walk the course before committing Venetian Sun to the July Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"She's better with a little bit of cut in the ground – she proved that at Haydock [when winning the Sandy Lane] – and it's her first time taking on the older horses, so we want to have everything safe for her."

Venetian Sun's odds have drifted in recent days and she has been joined at the head of the July Cup market by Japanese contender Satono Reve at 7-2.

Earlier in the week, Burke admitted to some concerns after Venetian Sun showed signs of being in season, with the trainer saying he would monitor that in the build-up to the race.

He added on Friday: "That was early on Tuesday morning and she hasn't shown any more signs this week. The guys at home are very happy with her, she's working nicely and she looks in great condition."

Venetian Sun: winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

If given the go-ahead, last month's Commonwealth Cup winner will bid to become the first three-year-old filly to win the July Cup since Habibti 43 years ago, and Burke believes she has nothing to fear.

"I think she won a shade cosily really at Ascot, she never does a lot when she hits the front and it was a good performance," he said.

"It can be hard going against the older horses, but she's a very talented sprinter and they're pretty exposed. I don't think any of them are going to suddenly jump out and find seven pounds in form, whereas we could still be improving."

Speaking before racing on Friday, Newmarket's clerk of the course Andrew Morris said: "We had a really good first day yesterday. We're delighted with how racing went, and the feedback from participants was positive. We had good to firm ground and put 6mm of water over the course last night. We're expecting the same conditions today."



Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 3 Satono Reve, Venetian Sun, 5 Almeraq, Mission Central, Big Mojo, Division, 9 Double Rush, 14 Comanche Brave, 25 Quinault, 28 Coppull, 50 Prince Of India.



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