Touleen to skip July festival rematch with Precise in favour of return to Ascot

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Touleen will not get the chance to gain revenge on Precise in Friday's Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes after connections opted to sidestep the Newmarket Group 1 following her luckless second to the Aidan O'Brien-trained filly at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Owen Burrows, Touleen suffered interference under Saffie Osborne in the closing stages of the Coronation Stakes and found herself short of room before running on to finish a length and a half behind the winner.

However, the daughter of Lope De Vega will miss that rematch with owners Shadwell Estate aiming for the Group 3 Longines Valiant Stakes at Ascot on July 25 instead.

"She's not going to go on Friday," Burrows said. "We had a good chat with the team last night and we are going to give her a bit longer.

"We are quite conscious that this season she was second in the Fred Darling, sixth in the 1,000 Guineas and second in the Coronation, and she hasn't actually won yet this year. We keep banging her into Group 1s," he said.

"We're going to look at the Valiant Stakes on King George day at Ascot and get her a stakes winner, and then we can always go up to Group 1 level afterwards."

Three weeks on from Royal Ascot, Burrows is still left wondering what might have been after Touleen's troubled passage.

He added: "She was a bit unlucky, and who knows, if she got on the girths of Precise, she might have gone again, but we will never know and that's the slightly frustrating thing from our point of view.

"But she split two Guineas winners and, if I was told that in the morning, I would have taken that, but it is what it is and on to the next one."

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