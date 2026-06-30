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Newmarket July meeting
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To supplement or not: Michael Bell's July Cup dilemma with shock Royal Ascot runner-up

Venetian Sun's nose is in front at the end of the Commonwealth Cup
Spicy Marg (near) denied narrowly by Venetian Sun in the Commonwealth Cup at AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Michael Bell will wait until the eleventh hour to decide whether to supplement Spicy Marg for the July Cup, but his alternative route also has the speedy filly set for a return to Group 1 level before the season is out. 

The three-year-old was sent off at the massive price of 50-1 at Royal Ascot, but showed she was more than capable of taking on the best sprinters around when denied a head by Venetian Sun in the Commonwealth Cup

The temptation to supplement Spicy Marg for next weekend's July Cup was immediately felt after Royal Ascot, but Bell is now considering a more patient route back into Group 1 company should the likes of Venetian Sun and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee winner Almeraq stand their ground.

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