'She should take some beating' - unbeaten filly set for big Newmarket test after 'special' piece of work

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Unbeaten Albany Stakes winner Libertango is set to run in Friday's Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and was afforded the luxury of some match practice when galloping on the July course on Saturday.

The unbeaten daughter of No Nay Never, who was partnered by Billy Loughnane, was in good company on her first look at Newmarket's summer venue.

She matched strides with senior sprinting stablemate Rosy Affair (ridden by Grace McEntee), who is destined for the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup next Saturday.

The George Boughey-trained Libertango accounted for the odds-on Sun Goddess by a length at Group 3 level at Royal Ascot, form that received a boost when the runner-up scored in Group 2 company at the Curragh.

Rob Speers, racing manager to owner Ibrahim Araci, said: "Usually you come here with an 80-rated lead horse, so for Libertango to go with the 108-rated Rosy Affair, who is running in the July Cup, was a bit special."

Libertango and Billy Loughnane winning the Albany Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Libertango finished half a length behind her senior partner in her workout and Speers added: "She will be four or five lengths better for that and I'd imagine she would skip along on the Cambridge Road Polytrack on Tuesday, something like that. She’ll be favourite on Friday, I’d imagine.

"If she turns up in that sort of order, which she has every right to do, she should take some beating."

Libertango is one of ten entries for the Duchess of Cambridge, with Queen Mary Stakes second Senorita Bonita among the potential opposition. Joseph O'Brien has entered two, Alwaysanangel and Beibhinn , while Paddy Twomey could be represented by Velozee .

Speers, who purchased Libertango at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sales for 400,000 guineas, said: "She handled the track well this morning, which is no surprise as she breezed next to the Rowley Mile, which has similar undulations.

"We've bought a lot of breeze-ups in the past, like Native Khan, Chigun and Koropick. We've spent a lot of time in the last few years renovating the stud but we are now having a few more horses in training. Libertango was the only breezer we bought, and she looks a good one, so it’s not a bad strike rate to have."

Aidan O'Brien: has Precise, True Love and the supplemented Venosa in contention for the Falmouth Stakes Credit: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Coronation rematch on cards

Aidan O'Brien has kept his Classic-winning fillies Precise and True Love in contention for Friday's Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, and has also supplemented Venosa to potentially act as a pacemaker.

Venosa was last seen finishing last of 15 at odds of 50-1 in the Poule d'Essai Des Pouliches won by stablemate Diamond Necklace having raced prominently in the early stages.

The trio feature among 12 left in contention for the Group 1, with Shadwell's Touleen , who split Precise and True Love in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, on course to renew rivalry with at least one of those fillies.

Coronation fifth Balantina and seventh Timeforshowcasing are also in the Falmouth mix, as are Evolutionist and Venetian Lace, who were second and third behind True Love in the 1,000 Guineas.

Duke of Cambridge winner Blue Bolt is among four older horses still in the Falmouth, with Fallen Angel, Jancis and Kon Tiki the others.

Falmouth Stakes confirmations

Balantina Donnacha O'Brien

Blue Bolt Andrew Balding

Evolutionist Karl Burke

Fallen Angel Karl Burke

Jancis Willie McCreery

Kon Tiki Jane Chapple-Hyam

Precise Aidan O'Brien

Timeforshowcasing Charlie Johnston

Touleen Owen Burrows

True Love Aidan O'Brien

Venetian Lace Charlie Johnston

Venosa Aidan O'Brien

Read more:

'It's like she hasn't even had a race' - Venetian Sun 'bouncing' ahead of next week's July Cup bid at Newmarket

From Britain to Budapest: Silvestre de Sousa and Harry Davies bid for Classic glory in the 104th Hungarian Derby

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