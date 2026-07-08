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Rapidly improving handicapper will 'relish' July Cup test as Newmarket team brace for massive week
Ace Stud throw Royal Ascot winner Double Rush into the deep end and also target more Group 1 glory in the Falmouth
It is set to be a huge July festival for Ace Stud with two live Group 1 chances at their local track – 1,000 Guineas runner-up Evolutionist goes for the Falmouth on Friday and Wokingham winner Double Rush tackles the July Cup on Saturday.
The Newmarket operation was rebranded last year, having formerly been known as Dullingham Park Stud, and their green and white silks have figured prominently this season, the highlights being Evolutionist's second to True Love in the Rowley Mile Classic and Double Rush's Royal Ascot success.
The stud's bloodstock and racing manager Paul Curran said: "It's our local track so it's important to have Group 1 runners like this and they've great chances, so we're very excited.
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Published on inNewmarket July meeting
Last updated
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