'Odds of 14-1 are too big' - why this horse can win the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday

Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for the big-race action on Saturday.

By Stuart Redding

Venetian Sun can confirm she's the outstanding sprinter of this generation with a second successive Group 1.

She didn't stay a mile in the 1,000 Guineas but showed a blistering turn of foot to win at Haydock before a gutsy Royal Ascot success. She won the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at this meeting last year so the course-and-distance holds no fears.

Double Rush is stepping up in grade but he looked ready for this kind of test when taking the Wokingham.

Venetian Sun 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

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By James Hill

It's surprising to see bookmakers making Venetian Sun such a strong favourite here.

Take out Aidan O'Brien's winners and three-year-olds have only won this Group 1 six times this century, while four-year-olds have landed five of the last six runnings.

Almeraq did really well to land the Jubilee at Royal Ascot last month. He's now four wins from six completed starts and, for one so lightly raced, there's a good chance of more to come.

Almeraq 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

By Sam Hardy

Division was beaten only three-quarters of a length behind Venetian Sun last month in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup and is fancied to reverse the form for in-form trainer William Haggas.

The son of Kingman won a Listed race at York as a two-year-old and has finished inside the first three in every run this season.

Venetian Sun will again prove the biggest danger in her bid for a third Group 1 success.

Division 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

By Joe Eccles

I'm a big fan of Venetian Sun, but it looked as though she just about got away with the quick ground at Royal Ascot and with similar conditions expected this weekend she has to be opposed on her first start against older sprinters.

King Charles III Stakes winner Mission Central should have no issues stepping back up to 6f and can be expected to go well, but it might just pay to side with Double Rush.

This four-year-old has improved at a rate of knots since joining Andrew Balding's stable, winning all three starts for the trainer and climbing 19lb in the handicap in the process. Conditions look perfect for him and I can see the 10-1 being nibbled at before Saturday's race.

Double Rush 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Harry Wilson

There's no doubt that Venetian Sun has been the star three-year-old sprinter this year, highlighted by her Commonwealth Cup success, but that form doesn't look the strongest and she'll need to improve again now tackling older sprinters.

The other Royal Ascot Group 1 sprint winners, Mission Central and Almeraq, warrant respect, but I can't help but feel Big Mojo is being overlooked in the market.

He won the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock last September under William Buick, who is booked to ride on Saturday, and this race looks to be coming at the right time for Mick Appleby, who has sent out five winners in the last two weeks following a quiet couple of months. Odds of 14-1 are too big.

Big Mojo 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Michael Appleby

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