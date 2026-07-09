July Cup outsiders assessed: Could another shock be on the cards after No Half Measures' 66-1 stunner last year?

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Saturday's feature race at Newmarket, the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup , is one of the most prestigious sprints in British racing, and this year's line-up lives up to the billing. Four Royal Ascot winners feature among the contenders, three of whom struck at Group 1 level and are among the market leaders.

However, the July Cup and the Group 1 sprint division are known for producing shocks. Since 2000, eight of the race's 26 winners have started favourite, and just two in the last ten runnings.

Nine of the last 26 winners returned at 10-1 or bigger, headed by last year's shock 66-1 scorer No Half Measures . Other notable upsets include 22-1 Pastoral Pursuits in 2005 and 20-1 winner Mayson seven years later.

We've assessed this year's outsiders to see whether another upset could be on the cards.

The Clive Cox-trained Coppull posted a career-best performance when winning the Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot in May, but could manage only eighth when tackling the main event at the royal meeting. He finished five and three-quarter lengths behind Venetian Sun, so a return to the level of his trial victory, and then some, would be required on Saturday.

The three-year-old has not raced on Newmarket's July course, and only once on the Rowley Mile when he finished a three-quarter-length third to Wise Approach in the Middle Park Stakes. He is already a Group 2 winner, having landed the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

Cox is enjoying another productive campaign with 26 winners and is operating at a 17 per cent strike-rate, matching his best figure for a full season.

Powerful Glory (right) 200-1 winner of the Champions Sprint Credit: Edward Whitaker

If there is one horse in the field who knows how to spring a surprise, it is the Richard and Peter Fahey-trained Powerful Glory.

The four-year-old became the biggest-priced Group 1 winner in history when landing last year's Champions Sprint at odds of 200-1, defeating Lazzat by a neck. He has run only once since, finishing seventh of ten in the Greenland Stakes at the Curragh, beaten four and three-quarter lengths.

Quinault returns from a 59-day break, the longest absence of any runner in the field, having last been seen finishing well beaten in the Minster Stakes at York.

The six-year-old will make the 36th start of his career and has won 12 races, but his last victory in Britain came nine starts ago when landing the Group 3 Criterion Stakes, excluding his success in Doha.

He would almost certainly need a career-best performance to trouble the principals, which looks unlikely based on his recent outings, although he does have in-form Marco Ghiani in the saddle.

Flora Of Bermuda (red cap) won the Ellen Chaloner Stakes at Newmarket in May Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Despite winning a Listed race on her seasonal return at Newmarket in May, Flora Of Bermuda finished last in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, coming home 39 lengths behind Almeraq.

She effectively lost all chance in the stalls but, even allowing for a smoother start this time, it is difficult to be interested after her Ascot performance.

That said, she has shown she can compete at the highest level, notably when finishing third in last year's Betfair Sprint Cup.

Available at the same price as last year's winner No Half Measures, Prince Of India steps into Group 1 company for the first time. The Marco Botti-trained four-year-old was last seen finishing a five-and-a-half-length fourth behind Almeraq in the Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury.

The pair were sent off joint 7-2 favourites that day, and the form was subsequently boosted when Almeraq landed the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on his next start. It's difficult to see Prince Of India improving to the level Almeraq reached at Ascot, but he has claims as an each-way option.

Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Coral: 9-4 Venetian Sun, 7-2 Almeraq, 9-2 Mission Central, Satono Reve, 7 Division, 9 Double Rush, 20 Comanche Brave, 25 bar.

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Four Royal Ascot winners, a Japanese gem and a 200-1 Group 1 hero - why this year's July Cup is one you can't miss

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