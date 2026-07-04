'It's like she hasn't even had a race' - Venetian Sun 'bouncing' ahead of next week's July Cup bid at Newmarket

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Jockey Cliff Lee believes Venetian Sun is building nicely into a tilt at next week’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup , even if he has only been getting a spectator’s view of her workouts.

Trained by Karl Burke for Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, Venetian Sun maintained her unbeaten record over sprint distances when defeating Spicy Marg by a head in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month.

Since then, Lee has been an onlooker as the filly has gone through the final steps of her preparation for her first outing against older horses, but he has been encouraged by what he has seen.