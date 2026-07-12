'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival

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William Buick is hopeful the emergence of a clutch of winning two-year-olds at Newmarket's July festival will be the start of an exciting second half of the campaign for Godolphin 's principal trainer Charlie Appleby .

While the jockey has enjoyed top-level success in the Godolphin blue this season, notably aboard Ombudsman, Appleby has not made the impact he has become used to in the biggest races of the year.

But three juvenile winners at a meeting that traditionally acts as an important pointer to future Group 1 success have put a notable spring in the step of everyone at Moulton Paddocks, with two of the three Group prizes for two-year-olds going the way of Buick and Appleby.