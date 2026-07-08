'I'd be lying if I said it wasn't exercising me' - Karl Burke concerned over Venetian Sun being in season ahead of blockbuster July Cup

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Karl Burke is concerned that star sprinter Venetian Sun could be in season ahead of the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup (4.35 ), but believes she can confirm herself as a sprinting superstar if she is well enough to take her chance in Saturday's blockbuster contest at Newmarket.

Burke reported that his dual top-level winner has been working brilliantly ahead of the 6f Group 1, when she is set to face fellow Royal Ascot winners Almeraq and Mission Central . However, he admits Venetian Sun's participation could depend on whether the signs persist on raceday.

He said on Wednesday: "She did show a little bit of being in season yesterday, which we have never really noticed before, so we will keep an eye on that. She hasn't shown any signs this morning, so hopefully that's nothing.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't exercising me. Some fillies seem to cope with it, while it can affect others, and I'm hoping she doesn't show any signs of being in season for the rest of the week. It's something we will monitor."

When asked whether the Commonwealth Cup winner would run if there was clear evidence of her being in season on Saturday, he said: "That is something to be discussed."

Burke cited stablemate Evolutionist, who finished second in the 1,000 Guineas before trailing home towards the rear in the Prix de Diane, as an example of the concerns surrounding fillies running when in season.

He said: "Evolutionist came into season an hour before we were saddling her in France, and she never ran her race at all. But at the same time, Aidan O'Brien's filly [Diamond Necklace] was showing she was in season in the pre-parade ring and she won. But did she put her best foot forward? I'm not sure."

Venetian Sun, Mission Central and Almeraq all meet in the July Cup Venetian Sun is the 2-1 market leader for the July Cup ahead of 9-2 chances Almeraq and Satono Reve . Only a nose separated those two in a thrilling finish to the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes .

Burke said: "It was a tough finish for all of them [in the Jubilee], but you can get sprinters back a lot quicker, and I wouldn't think, time-wise, it's an issue for any of those horses.

"Form-wise, when you get four horses in a line, they are all very good horses, but are they superstars? I think potentially Venetian Sun could prove herself to be a superstar."

Burke believes Venetian Sun, whose only disappointing run came when she was stepped up to a mile in the 1,000 Guineas, has yet to reach her ceiling as she bids to become the first three-year-old filly to win the July Cup since Habibti in 1983.

"If she has a kink in her armour, we haven't found it yet," he said. "Maybe the distance is what gets her beaten, but over those sprint trips she is very good. We've had some really good sprinters come through the yard, but she is up there.

"The Commonwealth Cup was certainly the toughest sprint she has had, and she's got to step up again.

"But after running in the heat in a sprint like that you wouldn't have thought she'd had a race when she came back in. She wouldn't have blown a candle out, which suggests to me that we haven't got to the bottom of her."

Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Coral: 2 Venetian Sun, 9-2 Almeraq, Satono Reve, 5 Mission Central, 7 Division, 9 Double Rush, 14 bar.

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