'I don’t think it’s worth giving up a position as favourite for a Group 3 at York' - Spicy Marg team decide against July Cup bid

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Connections of Spicy Marg have decided against paying the £40,000 supplementary fee to add her to the field for Saturday’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup at Newmarket.

The Michael Bell-trained sprinter had been under consideration for the July festival Group 1 since her excellent second to Venetian Sun in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Spicy Marg will instead have her sights lowered to tackle the Group 3 William Hill Summer Stakes at York on Friday, for which she is 3-1 favourite with the sponsors.

Bell said on Monday morning: “I’ve contacted owner Emma Banks this morning and we’ve decided not to pay £40,000 to put Spicy Marg into the July Cup. It looks a deep race, as it always is.”

He added: “We wouldn’t be having the conversation had she not finished second at Royal Ascot and I don’t think it’s worth giving up a position as favourite for a Group 3 at York on Friday. There will be other days for Spicy Marg at the top table I’m sure, but at the moment she heads up the A1 in A1 condition."

Last year, Spicy Marg was supplemented into the Nunthorpe Stakes at York but the bold move did not pay off when she finished last behind Asfoora.

This season, Spicy Marg started off her campaign over a mile when eighth behind True Love in the 1,000 Guineas. She has been dropped to six furlongs since, finishing third in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock before being denied by just a head at Royal Ascot.

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