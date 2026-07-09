Confirmed runners and riders for the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday

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Karl Burke on Wednesday raised some concerns over Venetian Sun but the July Cup favourite featured among 11 final declarations for Saturday's Group 1 sprint at Newmarket.

Venetian Sun remains on course to bid to become the first three-year-old filly to win the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup Stakes since Habibti 43 years ago, although Burke will monitor the daughter of Starman after she showed signs of being in season.

Victory in last month's Commonwealth Cup extended Venetian Sun's unbeaten run over sprint trips to six and she faces strong opposition on her first start against older horses.

The winners of the two all-age Group 1 sprint races at Royal Ascot line up, with King Charles III winner Mission Central and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee scorer Almeraq also seeking a memorable double.

Almeraq (near) wins the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Division, a strong-finishing third in the Commonwealth Cup, has another go at Venetian Sun, while Japan's Satono Reve, second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee for the last two years, adds international interest to the race.

A fourth winner from last month's Royal Ascot is in the field with Double Rush moving out of handicap company following his success in the Wokingham.

Saffie Osborne has been booked to ride Coppull for the first time and Big Mojo looks to go one better than last year when just denied by shock 66-1 winner No Half Measures.

Powerful Glory and Flora Of Bermuda were the two horses not confirmed for the race.

Almeraq Tom Marquand

Big Mojo William Buick

Comanche Brave Billy Loughnane

Double Rush Oisin Murphy

Prince Of India Pat Dobbs

Quinault Marco Ghiani

Satono Reve Christophe Lemaire

Coppull Saffie Osborne

Division James Doyle

Mission Central Ryan Moore

Venetian Sun Clifford Lee

July Cup (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 5-2 Venetian Sun, 5 Almeraq, Satono Reve, 11-2 Mission Central, 8 Division, 10 Big Mojo, Double Rush, 16 Comanche Brave, 25 Coppull, 33 Quinault, 66 Prince Of India

Red-hot field for Summer Mile

Saturday's Juddmonte Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot looks a Group 2 in all but name, with some of the leading protagonists from last month's Queen Anne clashing again.

More Thunder finished second to 50-1 winner Ten Bob Tony in the opening race of Royal Ascot and returns to a track where he also finished second in last year's Wokingham.

Having also been runner-up in the Lockinge in May, the William Haggas-trained five-year-old possesses strong form, and he will be ridden by Cieren Fallon for the first time.

Queen Anne fourth Zeus Olympios , the mount of Sam James with regular rider Clifford Lee in action at Newmarket, has two and a half lengths to make up on More Thunder and course-specialist Docklands aims to bounce back after finishing seventh in the same race.

Ten Bob Tony beats More Thunder (near side) in the Queen Anne Credit: Patrick McCann

French contender No Lunch carries a penalty for his defeat of the reopposing Seagulls Eleven in a Group 2 at Saint-Cloud last time and is on a sequence after winning his previous five starts on the all-weather.

Jonquil represents new race sponsors Juddmonte with retained rider Colin Keane in the saddle.

No Lunch Maxime Guyon

Docklands George Wood

Holloway Boy Callum Rodriguez

Jonquil Colin Keane

More Thunder Cieren Fallon

Naqeeb Ryan Sexton

Seagulls Eleven David Probert

Zeus Olympios Sam James

Summer Mile (2.27 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 11-8 More Thunder, 4 Zeus Olympios, 6 No Lunch, 7 Docklands, 9 Seagulls Eleven, 14 Jonquil, 16 Holloway Boy, 25 Naqeeb

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