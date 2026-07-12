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Newmarket July festival
premium

Clive Cox to keep chasing Group 1 sprint glory with Coppull after July Cup fourth 'assures his place at the highest level'

Plus, Redorange could be aiming for the Nunthorpe following his York win yesterday

Coppull (red) finished fourth to Comanche Brave (purple) in Saturday's July Cup
Coppull (red) finished fourth behind Comanche Brave (lilac) in Saturday's July CupCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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Clive Cox retains full faith in Coppull's ability after his near-miss in the July Cup on Saturday and is taking aim at Haydock in the hope the three-year-old can break his Group 1 duck.

The trainer has made no secret of the high regard in which he holds the son of Bated Breath, who went down by a length and a half in fourth behind Comanche Brave at Newmarket.

His July Cup effort was the second time he has gone close at the highest level after finishing a three-quarter-length third in last season's Middle Park Stakes.

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