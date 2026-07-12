Clive Cox to keep chasing Group 1 sprint glory with Coppull after July Cup fourth 'assures his place at the highest level'

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Clive Cox retains full faith in Coppull 's ability after his near-miss in the July Cup on Saturday and is taking aim at Haydock in the hope the three-year-old can break his Group 1 duck.

The trainer has made no secret of the high regard in which he holds the son of Bated Breath, who went down by a length and a half in fourth behind Comanche Brave at Newmarket.

His July Cup effort was the second time he has gone close at the highest level after finishing a three-quarter-length third in last season's Middle Park Stakes.